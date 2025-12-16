XUZHOU, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) has been officially recognized as one of China's inaugural Pioneer-Level Smart Factories, the highest national echelon in intelligent manufacturing, at the 2025 World Intelligent Manufacturing Conference (WIMC). This prestigious designation, awarded to only 15 enterprises nationwide by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and five other government authorities, signifying XCMG's smart manufacturing capabilities represent the pinnacle standard in China's manufacturing sector.

The award is the result of China's "Smart Factory Gradient Cultivation Initiative," a national campaign launched in 2024 to systematically guide manufacturers through four tiers of development: Basic, Advanced, Excellence, and Pioneer levels. As the apex tier, Pioneer-Level Smart Factory represents the ultimate benchmark for digital transformation, networked collaboration, and intelligent innovation. XCMG's "Global Customized Agile Delivery Intelligent Factory for Mobile Cranes" project underwent rigorous evaluation to secure its place on the list.

"This recognition as a Pioneer-Level Smart Factory is a monumental endorsement of our strategic direction and persistent innovation in intelligent manufacturing," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "It validates our systematic approach to solving the core challenges of global, customized manufacturing."

At the conference, XCMG joined other designated pioneers to jointly launch the "Pioneer Action Plan Joint Initiative." "We are committing to an open model of collaboration," Yang stated. "XCMG will proactively share and replicate its 'Seven-Star Pioneer' model across our 35 global bases and with over 120 supply chain partners. This is our practical commitment to helping build the Xuzhou construction machinery cluster into a world-class hub and drive high-quality advancement for the entire manufacturing sector."

The "Seven-Star Pioneer" Model: A Blueprint for Agile Global Customization

This national recognition is built upon XCMG's strategic response to a core industry challenge: how to achieve agile, large-scale customization in highly discrete manufacturing. The company's answer is the proprietary "Seven-Star Pioneer" model, a comprehensive operational blueprint that drives deep innovation across four core business domains: generative R&D, agile delivery, intelligent operations, and digital twin factory management. This framework systematically enhances three critical capabilities: AI-driven business empowerment, independent and controllable technology, and model replication and promotion. Centered on the customer, the model establishes an end-to-end loop from initial order to jobsite delivery, achieving a 55% reduction in order-to-delivery cycle time while providing complete global visibility and traceability across operations, resources, and logistics.

Powered by the "Five-Thousand" Strategy for In-Depth AI-Construction Machinery Integration

The seamless operation of the "Seven-Star Pioneer" model is enabled by its technological engine: the "Five-Thousand" strategy. This foundational strategy—encompassing computing power (Petaflops), data, models, scenarios, and talent—is focused on building autonomous industrial intelligence agents for R&D, and production control. Its objective is to evolve manufacturing sites from automated facilities into a self-perceiving, self-decision-making, and self-executing intelligent ecosystem, thereby shifting capabilities from isolated digital tools to holistic, synergistic intelligence.

Realized in the Award-Winning "Customized Agile Delivery" Intelligent Factory

The fusion of the strategic model and AI core is physically realized and validated in XCMG's "Customized Agile Delivery Intelligent Factory for Construction Machinery." Integrating plant-wide 5G, real-time digital twins, and global collaboration platforms, it masters a flexible, "high-mix, low-volume, high-customization" production paradigm. This enables a dual transformation: propelling the production model from "mass production" to "precision customization" and evolving the business model from "selling products" to providing "integrated service and solution packages."

This factory's proven performance is a cornerstone of XCMG's sustained global leadership and was honored as one of the "2025 World 10 Scientific and Technological Developments in Intelligent Manufacturing."

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.