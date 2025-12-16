HONG KONG, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under Merlin Entertainments Group, is set to create Hallyu excitement once again with the debut of Korean heartthrob Jung Hae In today. As the latest addition to its notable K-Wave Zone, his first-ever wax figure invites guests from around the globe to step into the enchanting world of romantic K-dramas. Jung Hae In personally unveiled his double earlier, marking a memorable occasion and creating an unforgettable experience before it finds its permanent home at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

A Star Moment in Detail｜Craftsmanship, Technology and Personal Touch

Showcasing Jung Hae In's signature charm, his newly unveiled wax figure is dressed in an elegant black double-breasted Dolce & Gabbana suit with silk lapels, complemented by a white shirt and black Chelsea boots all personally selected by the actor. With both hands forming a heart at his chest and a warm, inviting smile, the figure captures the approachable and friendly essence that his fans 'HAEINESS' adore. Every detail, from hair colour and skin tone to the suit's silhouette, lining, and brooch, was meticulously crafted based on precise measurements taken during a five-hour sitting, the acclaimed craftsmanship and dedication to realism for which Madame Tussauds is renowned.

From "Younger Man" to Acclaimed Actor｜A Track Record of Hit Dramas

Jung Hae In has established himself as a leading actor through critically acclaimed dramas like Something in the Rain, D.P. , and One Spring Night. With his gentle and heartfelt performances, he has earned the title of "National Boyfriend" and built a dedicated fanbase known as "HAEINESS." Following the success of tvN's Love Next Door and the film I, THE EXECUTIONER, he accepted Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's invitation to be immortalised in wax.

Reflecting on the sitting process, Jung Hae In described it as an honour, expressing pride in leaving his likeness at a renowned landmark. He shared "Participating closely in the creation, discussing outfit choices and pose decisions with the team, was both exciting and overwhelming. Witnessing each intricate step come together into a single work of art was truly moving.

Before announcing the new lineup, Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, expressed his heartfelt condolences regarding the recent tragedy in Hong Kong, saying, "Madame Tussauds Hong Kong would like to extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected and to their families." He then conveyed his enthusiasm, stating "Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is committed to enhancing the K-Wave experience. Jung Hae In 's authenticity and professionalism have truly enriched our collaboration. Given the significant role K-pop culture plays in Hong Kong, we believe his presence will provide our guests with a unique and memorable experience."

Jung Hae In's wax figure has officially entered the hall of fame and be displayed at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong starting from today, offering fans a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in romantic K-dramas and meet the beloved actor in a new way. To mark the launch, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong is pleased to introduce an exclusive online offer from 16 to 22 December 2025, fans can enjoy a single entry for just HK$199 through the official website. In this holiday season, don't miss the opportunity to celebrate with Jung Hae In, Lee Jong Suk, Yim Si Wan, and more in the K-Wave Zone.