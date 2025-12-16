HA NOI, Viet Nam, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) shows that sustained investment in core capabilities is driving governance gains across Asia Pacific, even as global "governance competition" intensifies. These findings were highlighted yesterday at a regional knowledge-sharing forum in Ha Noi, hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), the Academy of Public Administration and Governance (APAG) and the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG).

Now in its fifth year, the CGGI measures government capabilities and outcomes in 120 countries. It benchmarks national performance across seven pillars: Leadership and Foresight, Robust Laws and Policies, Strong Institutions, Financial Stewardship, Attractive Marketplace, Global Influence and Reputation, and Helping People Rise.

Speaking at the forum, Dinesh Naidu, Director (Knowledge) at CIG, noted the region's diversity and resilience. "The countries that continue to advance are those that invest in long-term capabilities – building strong institutions, strengthening regulatory systems, and planning for the future. Asia offers many examples of how governments can make steady, practical improvements even in a complex global environment."

Viet Nam: a notable improver in Asia

Viet Nam has emerged as one of the region's most significant improvers since the CGGI's inaugural edition in 2021. It has risen 12 places over five years, from 60th in 2021 to 48th in 2025. It has strengthened six of the seven CGGI pillars, with notable gains in Leadership and Foresight (up 31 places) and Financial Stewardship (up 20 places). Viet Nam now ranks 30th globally for Leadership and Foresight, supported by improvements in strategic prioritisation and long-term vision.

These gains reflect momentum in Viet Nam's public sector reform, including efforts to streamline administrative structures and modernise service delivery. These reforms align with the country's goal of becoming a high-income nation by 2045.

Asia Pacific: diverse trajectories with strong performers

Asia Pacific remains one of the most diverse governance regions in the Index. In the 2025, Singapore (1), Australia (12), New Zealand (13), South Korea (17), and Japan (19) form the region's top five performers. Their consistent performance over multiple editions underscores the value of long-term institutional investment. Singapore continues to demonstrate strengths in Leadership and Foresight, Strong Institutions, and Attractive Marketplace. New Zealand remains a global reference point for fiscal responsibility and public trust, while Japan maintains stability through strong regulatory quality and data capability.

Among emerging economies, Mongolia has risen 12 places, from 88th in 2021 to 76th in 2025, with gains in Leadership and Foresight, Financial Stewardship and Attractive Marketplace, supported by its Vision 2050 strategy and advances in digital service delivery. Indonesia has also strengthened national planning systems and regulatory governance, with improvements since 2021 in indicators related to strategic prioritisation, long-term vision, and administrative efficiency.

These developments reflect a broader global trend: governments that invest in capability see tangible progress relative to their peers. This dynamic is part of what the Index refers to as "governance competition", where advances in one country raise expectations for others. "The CGGI shows that capability building matters. As countries improve faster, they raise the bar and set new benchmarks for everyone else. Standing still is no longer an option," Naidu said.

A practical tool for governments

Designed by practitioners for practitioners, the CGGI offers governments practical benchmarks and insights to support long-term capability development. Countries use the Index to understand their strengths, identify areas for improvement, and learn from peers across the region.

"The Index is intended to support governments that are committed to long-term improvement," Naidu added. "We hope today's discussions contribute to a stronger, more capable, and future-ready Asia Pacific."

The Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG) is a non-profit organisation that works with governments worldwide to build a strong and efficient public sector. We focus on the critical 'how' of governance in our partnerships with governments to strengthen institutions and systems, equip leaders, and share knowledge. We are not affiliated with any national government or political party, and we do not represent any partisan or commercial interests.