Breakthrough AI applications unveiled across manufacturing, smart devices, and green innovation, cementing TCL's global leadership in technology.

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global technology company, today set a new benchmark for the AI era at the 2025 TCL Global Technology Innovation Conference (TIC 2025) in Guangzhou, China. Under the theme 'AI for Real', the annual conference spotlighted how TCL is embedding AI across its entire ecosystem, from intelligent factories to consumer devices, to create smarter, greener, and more human-centric technology for everyone, everywhere.

Now in its 12th year, TIC has grown into a premier event where international researchers, pioneering innovators, and industry partners converge to shape the future of technology.

Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, said, "At TCL, we focus on 'AI for Real' — making sure AI truly takes root in products, technologies, and industries to create real, tangible value. These efforts are already paying off, with TCL's AI applications expected to generate more than US$140 million in economic benefits in 2025. We look forward to working with partners across all sectors to spot emerging trends, share practical experience, and build consensus to drive AI‑powered industrial development."

Kevin Wang, COO of TCL Technology Group Corporation, said, "The ultimate significance of AI lies not in the clamor of traffic or the piling up of concepts, but in the realization of real-world applications and the creation of value. With the theme 'AI for Real', this conference aims to explore with industry partners how to move from technology to real-world scenarios, and to create tangible, measurable, and sustainable value across every stage of manufacturing, every product, and every service."

TCL Redefines Intelligent Manufacturing to Power Breakthroughs in Display Innovation

At TIC 2025, TCL CSOT, a subsidiary of TCL Technology (000100.SZ) and a global leader in advanced display technologies, showcased its proprietary X‑Intelligence 3.0 large language model. It is the display industry's first domain-specific large AI model featuring advanced reasoning capabilities that empower and seamlessly integrate AI across multiple display scenarios — from general to professional and innovative applications.

Already delivering measurable impact across the value chain, X-Intelligence 3.0 has driven a 20% improvement in product issue analysis efficiency and a 30% increase in materials development efficiency.

Guided by its APEX innovation philosophy — Amazing Display Experience, Protective of Eye Health, Eco‑friendly to Build and Use, and Unlimited Imaginative Potential — TCL CSOT is pioneering a comprehensive and sustainable display ecosystem that exemplifies technological leadership and redefines immersive visual experiences.

A key achievement of TCL CSOT is its advancement of Inkjet-printed OLED (IJP OLED) from laboratory research to large‑scale commercial production, establishing global leadership in mainstream display technology. Building on the launch of the world's first 8.6-generation IJP OLED production line this year, backed by a US$4 billion investment, TCL CSOT demonstrated its readiness for scalable industrial production across small-, medium-, and large-size formats.

Standout innovations included the World's First Real Stripe RGB OLED MB Display (5.65") delivering high‑clarity smartphone visuals, and the World's First Foldable & Portable Display (28"), which expands from laptop size into an immersive ultra‑wide screen. Together, these products demonstrate TCL CSOT's ability to manufacture premium IJP OLED displays at scale while setting new industry standards.

Dr. Yan Xiaolin, CTO of TCL Technology, CTO of TCL CSOT, President of TCL Research, said, "From Auto Defect Classification (ADC) to Auto Defect Repair (ADR), and from individual applications to full-scale deployment, TCL has achieved end-to-end automation encompassing inspection, evaluation, and repair processes — generating annual revenue more than US$7 million."

TCL Brings AI into Everyday Life

At TIC, TCL Industries demonstrated how AI is enhancing daily living through proactive sensing, decision‑making, and natural interaction, helping households stay healthier and more energy efficient. TCL FreshIN AI Healthy Fresh Air Series cuts nighttime energy use by up to 40% and extends users' deep sleep by 25%, while also removing up to 99% of indoor pollutants through advanced purification technology. TCL's AI-powered refrigerators maintain food at peak quality with ±0.5℃ precision cooling, while TCL AI Super Drum washing machines — powered by a sensor suite and Fuxi LLM — automatically identify load weight, fabric type, and level of soiling to generate personalized wash cycles.

TCL's televisions are powered by an AI model that can interpret complex voice commands, optimize picture and sound frame by frame, and deliver director‑grade color with adaptive audio, creating a truly immersive home viewing experience.

Beyond the home, TCL RayNeo AR Glasses serve as a true AI companion on the go. The RayNeo X3 Pro is among the world's first AR glasses to support visualized live AI interaction, enabling users to ask questions, receive instant answers, and access image recognition and knowledge parsing. With powerful AI translation across multiple languages, real‑time subtitles, and photo‑based translation, cross‑border communication becomes effortless, turning every user into a true global citizen.

Finally, TCL AiMe, the world's first modular AI companion robot, embodies a lifelike design with multimodal natural interaction. Positioned as a family partner rather than a functional tool, AiMe offers emotional recognition and lifelike companionship, redefining the experience of meaningful interactions with AI in daily life.

TCL's Leadership Is Powered by Global R&D and Collaboration

Over the past six years, TCL has invested more than US$8.4 billion in R&D, supported by a team of over 20,000 researchers around the world. The company has filed more than 110,000 patents worldwide, including for breakthroughs in IJP OLED and EL-QD technologies. TCL also collaborates extensively with leading universities and enterprises, while advancing its US$2.8 billion Rising Sun Project to drive ecosystem innovation.

TCL's AI-First Mindset Drives a Sustainable Future

Building on this foundation, TCL is pursuing a comprehensive plan for scenario‑driven AI applications with intelligence embedded at the core of every product and process to drive systemic transformation. By collaborating with upstream suppliers on renewable materials and downstream partners on eco‑friendly products, TCL ensures its AI innovation is firmly aligned with global sustainability goals. Through TCLGreen — a global initiative that aims to inspire greatness and create a greener planet for all while enhancing personal wellbeing — TCL reaffirms its commitment to sustainability by applying innovation, green tech, and clean energy solutions across its products, manufacturing, supply chain and culture to better serve the needs of both people and planet.

