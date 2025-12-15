SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year-end holiday season approaches, digital travel platform Agoda reveals the most affordable domestic and international flight routes across Asia. The list offers travelers insights into the routes that could offer a chance to celebrate without breaking the bank. Based on bookings made from September 2025 onwards for departures between December 20-31, Agoda reveals Thailand was the top destination for budget-friendly domestic flights, with fares starting as low as 6 USD. For international journeys, Malaysia and Indonesia share the spotlight, having offered flights during this period from just 25 USD.

The Christmas and New Year's holiday season is one of the most significant travel periods of the year. With schools on break and many workplaces offering extended holidays, travelers seize the opportunity to embark on journeys, whether to reunite with family, explore new destinations, or simply unwind and spend quality time with loved ones. This convergence of cultural celebrations and vacation time off makes it one of the busiest and most cherished travel periods of the year, and for many travelers, it's more important than ever to find the best deals to maximize the holiday experience.

In the realm of domestic travel, Thailand stood out for having the most affordable flights, such as the Udon Thani to Bangkok route booked at 6 USD. This makes it an excellent choice for those eager to experience Bangkok's vibrant holiday atmosphere, when the city comes alive with dazzling lights, festive markets, and cultural celebrations. Following closely are South Korea and Malaysia, with fares that were available at 9 USD for routes like Jeju to Seoul and Bario to Miri. Completing the ranks for the most economical domestic flights were India (15 USD), Indonesia (18 USD), Vietnam (22 USD), Japan (25 USD), and Taiwan (45 USD).

For international travel, Malaysia and Indonesia tied for the most budget-friendly fares, with flights from Johor Bahru to Phuket and Pontianak to Kuching offered at 25 USD. These routes provide perfect escapes to sunny islands and lush nature during the holiday season. Thailand follows in second place with flights from Krabi to Kuala Lumpur booked from 28 USD. Completing the list are South Korea (32 USD), Japan (39 USD), Taiwan (46 USD), Vietnam (46 USD), and India (73 USD).

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President of Supply at Agoda shared, "At Agoda, we're excited to open up a world of possibilities with our extensive flight options this holiday season. During the busy Christmas and New Year period, budget-friendly flights are crucial to making the most of the festive season. Whether you're reuniting with family, chasing the sun on a tropical island, or embarking on a new adventure, we've got the perfect flight to make your holiday dreams come true."

With over 130,000 flight routes, more than 6 million holiday properties, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda ensures travelers can seamlessly combine their bookings in one convenient platform for a memorable holiday experience. Discover the best deals on Agoda's mobile app and visit Agoda.com to plan the perfect festive getaway.