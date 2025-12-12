SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As holiday gifting reaches its peak, Olight's ArkPro is emerging as a standout favorite among creators, outdoor enthusiasts, and shoppers searching for a gift that feels both practical and premium. This Christmas, the rise of "useful gifts with real value" is reshaping holiday trends across the US, placing products like ArkPro firmly in the spotlight.

Introduced during this year's Black Friday season as Olight's newest flagship release, ArkPro quickly gained momentum as a smart and stylish pick for people who appreciate tools built for real-world use. The excitement continued into December, fueled by a collaboration with Anker, one of today's most trusted consumer tech brands known for chargers, power banks, and travel essentials. The product was featured as a gift at Anker's creator community event, reaching filmmakers, photographers, and builders who rely on reliable lighting. Trust from these growing communities allows Olight to innovate with vision, creating products that lead trends.

Creators and outdoor users have praised ArkPro's slim, flat profile and its reliability in real-world tasks. Its four-in-one lighting system adapts seamlessly to work, travel, and daily carry, while the industry-first dual-tone colorway showcases Olight's meticulous craftsmanship. The ArkPro Ultra builds on this with an OAL body and a signature breathing-light detail, giving it a distinctive identity within the EDC community. As U.S. gifting trends shift toward durable, meaningful, and tech-forward presents, ArkPro has become a natural choice for shoppers seeking both practicality and sentiment, offering a compact yet powerful companion for home emergency users, night-time drivers, light adventurers, and design-minded users alike. Its polished design delivers a memorable unboxing experience.

With holiday shopping entering its final stretch, ArkPro is emerging as one of the season's most meaningful gift choices, strengthened by growing creator and user endorsements that continue to amplify its presence across social channels. Building on this momentum, Olight plans to deepen collaborations with creator communities and tech innovators in the coming year, expanding what many fans recognize as the next chapter of everyday lighting.

From Dec. 12 to Dec. 16, enjoy up to 40% off and explore a holiday collection crafted to make every gift feel intentional and unforgettable. Visit: Buy ArkPro Series Flat EDC Flashlight | Pure Flood Flashlight - Olight

About Olight

Founded in 2007, Olight is a global innovator in portable lighting, offering pioneering products for everyday carry, outdoor, tactical, and professional use. With over 1,200 patents and multiple Red Dot and iF Design Awards, Olight's products are now available in more than 100 countries, driven by a mission to illuminate the world — not just with brightness, but with purpose.

Contact: pr@olight.com