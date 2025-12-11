HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's most iconic shopping mall, Harbour City is excited to partner with the acclaimed Thai illustration duo Sundae Kids, whose heartfelt comics have attracted over 2 million fans worldwide, to present an enchanting art project titled "Threads of Love" in this holiday season. Running from 29 November 2025 to 4 January 2026, this captivating event invites visitors from around the world to immerse themselves in a whimsical experience of creativity and seasonal warmth.

Founded by the artistic couple Poysian and Kavin, Sundae Kids is known for their distinctive 4-to-6-panel comics, capturing everyday moments of love and connection with warmth and relatability. Their unique storytelling style has made them one of Asia's most influential illustration duos.

The highlights of "Threads of Love" art project include the mesmerizing "This is for You" giant pink gift house, which promises to be a stunning visual centrepiece. The public can also admire the four newly created large acrylic paintings and twelve new illustrations that embody the festive spirit. In addition, the exclusive "Threads of Love" pop-up store offers limited-edition merchandise, allowing visitors to take home a piece of this magical experience.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, Harbour City has created a 4-meter-tall "Cloud-Kissed" Christmas Tree that brings a dreamy touch to the holiday setting. The whimsical V-Love bench provides a perfect spot for photo opportunities, while the "Post Your Heart" mailbox activity invites guests to share heartfelt messages, spreading joy throughout the season. Families and friends can also explore "A Winter of Love Gallery," a charming corridor exhibition designed to create lasting holiday memories.

Harbour City continues its tradition of spreading love during the Christmas season by donating the proceeds from this event to Hong Kong Blood Cancer Foundation, sharing warmth and blessings with those in need.

