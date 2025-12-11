NEW YORK and DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS), currently operating the 2025 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America), announces 3 Innovative machinery companies, ARA, Korea Intelligence Machine, and Moqous are chosen for the support program.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of machinery, energy, AI/IoT and bio health. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

1. ARA – AI-Powered Smart Factory Solutions

The first company, ARA delivers cutting-edge AI Smart Factory solutions that help client companies enhance productivity, efficiency, and profitability. With experience in over 1,000 automation projects, the company integrates artificial intelligence, robotics, and vision systems to implement high-precision automation customized to each client's needs.

ARA's comprehensive portfolio spans manufacturing, food and beverage, and logistics industries, providing scalable and sustainable automation that replaces manual operations with next-generation smart systems. Its Unwrapping System automates the removal of packaging materials such as vinyl wraps and protective films from beverage cans, while the Smart Factory & Logistics System enables fully automated manufacturing and logistics processes.

The AI Cardboard Reuse Sorting System allows large retailers to sort and reuse single-use cardboard boxes, contributing to eco-friendly and carbon-neutral operations. ARA's 2D & 3D Vision Systems, powered by proprietary algorithms, integrate standard software with client-specific customization for optimal performance.

Through innovation, precision engineering, and sustainable design, ARA leads the transformation of industrial automation. The company continues to expand globally, driving the future of intelligent manufacturing and smart logistics.

Inquiries: rnd@bke1.com

Website: http://ara-fa.kr/main

2. Korea Intelligence Machine - Integrated AI-Powered Inspection Solution

The second company, Korea Intelligence Machine has been designing and manufacturing inspection systems to ensure high product quality across numerous production lines for Korea's top manufacturers, including suppliers to Hyundai/Kia, POSCO, and Dongkuk Steel.

Our space- and time-saving solution integrates an AI machine vision system (NeuraEye), protocol and electrical inspection (NeuraCheck), operation and motion testing (MotionCheck), and barcode-based product inspection (BarcodeCheck) into a single, efficient platform.

The AI machine vision system—powered by high-resolution cameras, advanced lighting, and proprietary image-processing algorithms—detects even the slightest defects on the production line with exceptional speed and precision. Through real-time data processing and deep learning analysis, it significantly reduces defect rates and enhances overall quality stability.

Key Features:

With over 20 years of experience in precision quality control, our systems are already actively deployed at four plants in Georgia, USA, showcasing proven capabilities in global markets.

Through INNOPOLIS's global commercialization program, we are continuously strengthening strategic partnerships with international manufacturers, supported by trusted expertise and decades of innovation.

Inquiries: biz@mechakorea.com

Website: http://mechakorea.com

3. Moqous – E-POP CYCLE

MOQOUS, a big data–driven personal mobility company, has launched a Smart Patrol Mobility Pilot Project in collaboration with the Las Vegas Police Department. The initiative is part of the Global Technology Commercialization Program and reflects MOQOUS CEO Hong Bok-yong's commitment to building a mobility system that ensures "safety and freedom for everyone."

Developed entirely with Korean technology, MOQOUS's E-POP-CYCLE will be deployed in police patrol operations to test its potential for reducing carbon emissions, improving patrol efficiency, and enabling data-driven law enforcement. The project aims to demonstrate the practicality and environmental value of e-cycles in a market traditionally dominated by cars and motorcycles.

MOQOUS is supplying the E-POP-CYCLE units for the pilot, while the Las Vegas Police Department will assess their operational performance, emission reduction effects, and data collection capabilities in real-world patrol settings.

Selected as a 2025 Global IP Star Company, MOQOUS holds major international certifications including KC, CE, FCC, and RoHS. The company recently secured a 1 billion KRW investment from Bokwang Investment, highlighting both its technological strength and market appeal.

CEO Hong stated, "This collaboration marks a key milestone in validating Korea's smart mobility technology on the global stage. We aim to provide innovative, sustainable mobility solutions for both public and private sectors."

Inquiries: rthby0802@moqous.kr

Website: https://moqous-en.imweb.me/?redirect=no

