Korea University said Wednesday that Omar M. Yaghi of UC Berkeley and Susumu Kitagawa of Kyoto University — two of this year’s Nobel chemistry laureates — will join its KU-KIST Graduate School of Converging Science and Technology, a joint program with the state-run Korea Institute of Science and Technology that pioneered Korea’s academic-affiliated professorship system.

The two scholars will collaborate with Korea University researchers on interdisciplinary projects spanning energy, environment and biotechnology.

Korea University said it aims to strengthen its standing as a global research hub by accelerating innovative research to address the shared challenges humanity faces.

"We expect the distinguished professors’ extensive global networks and mentoring expertise to significantly advance the work of our researchers and the next generation of scientists, while contributing to the university’s social responsibility and international role,” the university said in a statement.

Professors Yaghi and Kitagawa won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry alongside Richard Robson of the University of Melbourne for pioneering and advancing the field of metal-organic frameworks.

MOFs are crystalline structures created by linking metal ions with organic molecules, forming a highly porous framework of countless microscopic cavities that can trap or transport other molecules.

Thanks to these physical properties, MOFs are seen as opening new possibilities for tackling major global problems ranging from carbon capture and atmospheric water harvesting to high-density hydrogen storage.

Korea University noted that negotiations to appoint Yaghi and Kitagawa began before their Nobel win on Oct. 8.