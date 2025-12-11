HONG KONG, SINGAPORE and TAIPEI, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, has announced its strategic partnership with On-us, a leading global incentive solution platform. This collaboration provides eligible Visa cardholders based in Asia Pacific with instant, seamless access to more than 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide – available automatically the moment they use their card.

The innovation integrates Collinson International's global LoungeKey™ network of airport lounges and travel experiences with On-us' Smart E-Voucher technology to automate access. Upon real-time verification of eligible Visa card transactions, cardholders will receive a digital LoungeKey Pass redemption link via SMS or email. By entering the passenger's name at the point of redemption, the solution instantly generates a unique QR code that enables access to a lounge or travel experience; removing the need for any additional registration or membership and streamlining the process to provide a secure, flexible, and seamless travel experience.

This partnership delivers value across the travel ecosystem. For banks and issuers, it unlocks a premium reward proposition that directly drives transaction volume, cardholder engagement, and long-term loyalty. For cardholders, it provides seamless access to a global network of premium airport experiences upon an eligible purchase.

Todd Handcock, Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific Executive Chair at Collinson International, highlighted "With travel in Asia Pacific experiencing robust growth coupled with strong positive consumer sentiment towards travel, cardholders are valuing travel-related rewards more than ever. Our research shows that travel-related benefits are the most influential factor when cardholders choose between credit cards – above everyday rewards, associated prestige and sign-up bonuses. In addition, 44% of Asia Pacific respondents ranked airport lounge access as their top travel-related credit card benefit. We are excited to be partnering with On-us to elevate the travel journeys of Visa cardholders in Asia Pacific through our LoungeKey network and we look forward to welcoming them to our expansive and diverse network of airport lounges and travel experiences worldwide."

Dennis Shi, Founder and CEO of On-us, remarked, "This partnership marks a milestone in how banks and issuers can elevate customer engagement. By embedding Smart E-Voucher technology with Collinson International's extensive lounge network, we are offering an automated, secure, and truly premium reward experience that transforms every eligible Visa spend into instant travel privileges."

The collaboration provides financial institutions with a differentiated incentive strategy in a competitive credit card landscape, where premium travel experiences are a proven driver of loyalty and spend. Combining Collinson International's global network of airport lounges and travel experiences and On-us' innovative technology, the partnership paves the way for a new era of digital-first travel rewards. Together, the partnership is shaping the future of travel loyalty – delivering convenience, security, and premium rewards in one seamless experience.

Editorial Notes

The LoungeKey benefit is available to all Visa cardholders in Asia Pacific, subject to the fulfilment of specific transaction criteria determined by their respective card issuers. As these criteria may vary between issuers, cardholders are advised to refer to the campaign details provided by their issuer for guidance on eligibility and activation procedures.

About LoungeKey

LoungeKey™ is a digital travel experiences programme providing cardholders from participating issuers with swift and secure access to airport lounges, dining, retail offers, spa offers and more – using their existing payment card or smartphone.

The programme provides access to over 1,800 airport lounges and travel experiences at over 832 airports across the world. Customers simply use a payment card or a QR code within the LoungeKey app, as a mechanism to gain swift lounge entry, redeem offers and more.

LoungeKey is operated by Collinson International, the global, privately-owned company dedicated to helping the world travel with ease and confidence. For over 35 years, Collinson has worked with the world's leading payment networks, over 1,400 banks, 90 airlines and 20 hotel groups worldwide to deliver market-leading airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement, and insurance solutions for over 400 million end consumers.

For more details, please visit www.loungekey.com.

About On-us

On-us is a Global B2B2C Smart E-Voucher platform that leverages FinTech, data and behavioral AI, to elevate consumer loyalty engagement and unlock maximum value for marketers, merchants and customers. Through omni-channel APIs and data-driven campaigns, we empower businesses to strengthen customer engagement while maximizing ROI. Trusted by financial services providers, people management teams, blue-chip property developers, non-profit organizations, FMCG and SMEs, our platform delivers sustainable sales growth and seamless integration, driving success across industries.

For more information, please visit: https://www.on-us.com/about or follow our Linkedin for latest updates.