SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions has been recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Fraud Management Solutions in the Asia Pacific, Q4 2025. Tencent Cloud received the highest scores in both service capabilities and strategy among all evaluated vendors. Notably, this year's report introduced a customer feedback rating, in which Tencent Cloud was rated "Above Average."

The Forrester Wave™ provides enterprise technology buyers with a detailed evaluation of leading vendors in the market, using a transparent and consistent methodology. In this edition, Forrester selected the nine most significant fraud management providers in the Asia Pacific through the assessment of a total 20 criteria, analyzing their capabilities in fraud risk measurement and enterprise fraud management solutions.

According to Forrester, the rapid expansion of new digital commerce and payment models has created an urgent need for financial institutions to partner with vendors possessing robust, productized rule engines and models to counter the security risks inherent in these emerging transaction types. Concurrently, the surge in AI-powered fraud, such as deepfakes, identity fraud, and social engineering, has inflicted significant losses across the Asia Pacific region. In response, financial institutions are actively seeking advanced AI solutions to automate their fraud management workflows and develop more effective risk management models.

In its analysis, Forrester highlighted that Tencent's model-building platform stands out by offering differentiated capabilities such as AI-powered automated modeling and auto-tuning, in addition to an intuitive drag-and-drop visual interface. These strengths provide robust productized rules and models to combat emerging fraud types, including those related to cryptocurrency and deepfakes. By integrating multi-dimensional verification capabilities, such as credit risk assessment, identity authentication, and behavioral biometrics - the platform helps enterprises more effectively defend against digital channel fraud, including account takeovers and identity theft.

According to Forrester, "Tencent is a great fit for firms seeking strong model-building platforms and rich rules and models to cover many (including new) transaction types."

Meanwhile, in the customer feedback survey conducted for the Intelligent Financial Risk Control System of Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions, clients praised its user-friendly model-building platform. They highlighted that its out-of-the-box features, powered by extensive proprietary data, and its machine learning-based models outperform those of many competitors.

Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions focuses on enterprise risk control. Leveraging over 15 years of experience in combating underground cybercrime, the platform has established a triple-layer protection system encompassing "data compliance, model-based defense, and scenario-specific applications." By integrating AI and privacy-preserving computation technologies, Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions consolidates core capabilities, including anti-fraud, telecom fraud prevention, anti-brush attack (promotion abuse), and an intelligent decision engine, to deliver a full lifecycle risk management solution. This enables precision targeting of malicious activities and helps businesses effectively mitigate operational losses.

The "Tencent Model-Building Platform" highlighted in the report corresponds to Tencent Cloud's innovative MaaS (Model-as-a-Service) Financial Risk Control Large Model. This solution utilizes knowledge distillation technology to distill over a decade of Tencent's expertise in combating cybercrime into a foundational model. It enables financial institutions to automatically build customized risk control models tailored to their specific business needs using only a small number of prompt samples. The process, from sample collection and model training to deployment, is fully automated, requiring zero manual intervention. It reduces the traditional modeling timeline from two weeks to just two days. Furthermore, compared to conventional methods, this solution boosts anti-fraud effectiveness by 20%, as measured by the Kolmogorov-Smirnov (KS) statistic.

The Financial Risk Control Large Model is particularly effective in addressing AI training challenges for businesses with limited historical data or those launching new services with "zero samples." By leveraging its own pre-trained knowledge base, the model facilitates the rapid development of a highly adaptable risk management system tailored to specific business needs. Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions has already been deployed to dozens of financial institutions with positive feedback.

For example, a bank achieved a 20.5% improvement in the KS statistic and a 53% increase in cross-scenario generalization capability during its cold-start phase using this model. A major bank's credit card center successfully detected 0.2% of fraudsters among loan applicants, preventing a cumulative loss of 260 million RMB since 2023. Another city commercial bank, which previously lagged behind industry averages in risk control, significantly enhanced its capabilities and reduced its delinquency rate by 2% after implementing the Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions.

Data serves as the foundation of intelligent risk control, models act as its core engine, and application scenarios represents its tangible business value. Centered on this principle, Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions has established a three-tiered, progressive system to help financial institutions form a closed-loop intelligent risk management ecosystem. This approach comprehensively enhances their defense capabilities and promotes the steady development of the financial industry.

Tencent Cloud Risk Solutions has been adopted by 80% of leading financial institutions in the market. It serves over 7,000 clients across 16 different industries, providing capabilities such as fraud detection, financial-grade identity authentication, malicious marketing prevention, and "bonus abuser" defense. The system has flagged more than 50 million suspicious transactions and safeguarded over one trillion RMB in bank loans.

