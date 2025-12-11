TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh has been named a leader in Quocirca's Sustainability Leaders 2025 report, recognising its continued leadership and progress in driving sustainable innovation across its operations, supply chain, and customer solutions.

The independent study highlights Ricoh's comprehensive approach to sustainability, combining measurable carbon reduction, circular economy innovation, and data-driven services that help customers achieve their own sustainability goals. Based on Quocirca's scoring methodology, the market research firm positions Ricoh among the office print industry's top performers for the completeness of its sustainability-led offerings and the strength of its sustainability strategy and commitments.

Key highlights from the report

The Quocirca report also noted that Ricoh is an active member of global sustainability initiatives, including the UN Global Compact, RE100, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). Ricoh also maintains an "A" score from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for climate change and water security disclosure.

"Ricoh retains a leadership position in our 2025 Sustainability Vendor Landscape assessment", said Louella Fernandes, CEO of Quocirca. "Over the past year, the company has progressed its efforts in several areas, including increasing its global electricity consumption from certified 100% renewable sources; continuing to make operational and manufacturing changes to reduce its carbon footprint, expanding reuse and recycling initiatives; and investing in a unified spend management platform to embed ESG criteria into procurement processes."

"Ricoh is honoured to be recognised by Quocirca as a Sustainability Leader for 2025," said Kei Uesugi, Managing Director, Ricoh Asia Pacific. "This recognition reaffirms our long-term commitment to creating a positive impact for our customers, communities, and the planet."

