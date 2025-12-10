HAIKOU, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Hainan International Media Center:

On the evening of Dec. 9th, the 7th Hainan Island International Film Festival (HIIFF) concluded. This thrilling event was held just prior to the imminent start of island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port, showcasing the island's many charms through film screenings, industry collaborations, and technological innovation, and bringing filmmakers from around the world together to exchange ideas, inspiration, and the joy of movies.

During the closing ceremony, the winners of the 2025 Golden Coconut Awards were announced. 'Black Rabbit, White Rabbit' won Best Picture, while 'Mad Bills to Pay' was the biggest winner, with director Joel Alfonso Vargas taking home the Best Director trophy and the film's trio of remarkable leading ladies, Destiny Checo, Johanna Florentino, and Nathalie Navarro sharing the Best Actress Award. Théodore Pellerin was awarded Best Actor for his nuanced performance in 'Nino'. Best Documentary went to 'L'mina', and 'ā yí' was named Best Short Film. In addition, several films received special mentions from the jury, highlighting the cream of the contemporary film crop.

This year's film festival received a record-breaking 4,564 film submissions from 119 countries and regions. Marco Müller, a renowned Italian film producer, scholar, and curator, served as the president of the jury, and several film luminaries including French actress Juliette Binoche and world-renowned director James Cameron shared their creative experiences with industry professionals in masterclasses. Notably, the festival also hosted the China premiere of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', with director James Cameron and several key members of the cast and crew making appearances that drew the rapt gaze of fans from around the world to the tropical beach city of Sanya.

Thirteen projects across multiple sectors including the entire film and television industry chain, international cooperation, talent cultivation, and copyright trade were signed at the film festival, and a document outlining policies related to the Hainan FTP and the film and television industry made its official debut at the main forum, providing comprehensive guidance in the areas of of financial and tax support, industry promotion, and talent support.