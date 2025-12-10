BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exito's presence in ASEAN isn't an overnight story. It's the result of fifteen years spent building one of the most reliable, productive, and commercially impactful event ecosystems in the B2B technology space.

Since its inception, Exito has delivered more than 1,000 events across 25+ countries, connecting over 200,000 attendees and linking technology vendors, enterprises, and government leaders in ways that move markets. This long-standing global experience is exactly what laid the foundation for Exito's accelerated success across ASEAN in the past five years.

And here's the thing: the region's digital transformation wave isn't slowing down. Enterprises are modernising faster, governments are driving strong digital-first mandates, and vendors are competing to capture the next big cycle of demand across AI, cybersecurity, cloud, automation, fintech, DevOps, and enterprise IT. In this surge, Exito has become the trusted neutral ground where serious conversations turn into partnerships, pilots, and real commercial outcomes.

A Five-Year ASEAN Story Fueled by Momentum

Over the past half-decade, Exito has delivered 100+ high-impact exhibitions, conferences, and trade shows across ASEAN, shaping the region's B2B tech ecosystem with remarkable consistency. Across Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, and Hanoi, Exito's platforms have emerged as the meeting point for senior IT leaders, digital strategists, regulators, and global technology providers.

The impact has been direct and measurable:

This isn't about event volume. It's about market creation.

2025: A Breakout Year That Proved the Model

2025 set a new benchmark for Exito in ASEAN. Packed auditoriums, exponential B2B meeting numbers, and a record count of returning sponsors reinforced one thing:

The region sees Exito as a high-trust, outcomes-driven partner.

From Manila and Bangkok to Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, the response validated the model, curated events, clear buyer–vendor alignment, senior-level participation, and content formats that reflect real market needs.

2026 now builds on this momentum at a larger, sharper scale.

The 2026 ASEAN & APAC Calendar: A Year Designed for Impact

The 2026 lineup reflects a dual focus: sector-specific depth and wider geographic reach. Across digital transformation, BFSI, cybersecurity, DevOps, manufacturing IT, and cloud adoption, Exito is doubling down on themes where enterprises are investing the most.

February – Mumbai

March – Bangkok & Manila

April – Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia & Singapore

May – Manila & Bangkok

June – India

July – Vietnam

August – India & Singapore

September – Malaysia

October – Indonesia & Thailand

This calendar mirrors both market demand and Exito's commitment to serving the region with depth, consistency, and serious audience quality.

Why ASEAN Chooses Exito

Looking Forward: The Next Phase of Growth

ASEAN is entering a defining decade of technology investment. AI integration, cloud modernisation, national digital blueprints, cyber resilience, and sector-wide automation are no longer future plans, they're now.

Exito's next chapter is built around this reality.

With a powerful 2026 calendar, deeper regional collaborations, and an unwavering focus on business outcomes, Exito is doubling down on its mission:

to be the region's most trusted and consistently high-performing platform for technology growth.

The momentum is real.

The region is ready.

And Exito's next five years in ASEAN will be even bigger than the last fifteen worldwide.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of Exito.

For more information, partnership enquiries, or speaking opportunities, please contact: Sanpriya Mohanty – enquiry@exito-e.com