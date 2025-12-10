GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of December 4, the grand unveiling ceremony of the One Heung Kong "Eye of the Future", a project by Heungkong Group, unfolded in China's Greater Bay Area. This global artistic event marked the official establishment of a global landmark for the art of future living. The large-scale stainless steel sculpture "Eye of the Future", a masterpiece crafted with immense dedication by Mr. Yuan Xikun—the first artist to be honored with the United Nations "Artistic Master for Environment"—made its debut. At an impressive 9.8 meters, it not only adds a bold artistic stroke to the Greater Bay Area's skyline but also showcases China's profound cultural heritage and its far-reaching vision for humanity's future to the world.

The unveiling ceremony was a glittering gathering of distinguished guests. Former President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis, Senior Advisor at UN-Habitat Zhenshan Zhang, and numerous other international dignitaries, cultural leaders, and business elites gathered to witness this historic moment.

In his heartfelt speech, Master Yuan Xikun passionately explained that the "Eye of the Future" is more than just a response to One Heung Kong as a "land artwork"; it's a wise eye deeply rooted in Chinese culture, gazing far into the shared future of all mankind. The transparent ring at the sculpture's core resembles a discerning eye that surveys the vast universe and perceives every detail, inviting the world to come together and understand China, as well as the future.

Guests at the event delved deep into the profound meanings behind the "Eye of the Future" from their respective fields. They believed that the sculpture embodies the Eastern philosophical idea of "harmony between humanity and nature" and strikes a chord with the global concept of sustainable development. Through this artistic marvel, One Heung Kong is pioneering a brand-new way of civilizational dialogue that goes beyond traditional diplomacy. It's transforming China's sustainable development concept into something one can see, touch, and experience.

The upper part of the "Eye of the Future" soars skyward like the branches of a life-giving tree, while its lower part sinks deep into the earth like the roots of civilization. It stands resilient under the sunlight and sparkles brilliantly in the night, gazing not only at the thriving future panorama of the Greater Bay Area but also at humanity's common longing for a brighter, more sustainable future.