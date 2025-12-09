Medit Launches AuraVue: A Unified 3D Intraoral Scan and X-Ray Visualization Powered by Overjet AI

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit, a global leader in 3D intraoral scanning and digital dentistry solutions, today announced the launch of AuraVue, a next-generation visualization and consultation platform that integrates Overjet's AI technology to deliver real-time diagnostic insights and clearer patient communication.

With AuraVue, clinicians can now view 3D intraoral scans and X-rays side by side in one interactive workspace. By combining Medit's 3D imaging with Overjet's AI-powered radiographic analysis, AuraVue transforms diagnostic data into clear, visual storytelling that helps patients understand their conditions and treatment plans.

"Most patients understand best when they can see what's happening," said Michael Lee, chief technology officer of Medit. "AuraVue transforms diagnostics into a visual story—helping patients better understand their oral health in seconds and empowering clinicians to communicate with confidence."

For example, a traditional bitewing can reveal decay, distance to the pulp, bone loss, and existing restorations. AuraVue brings that to life by pairing it with a corresponding 3D scan that shows soft tissue, inflammation, cracks, occlusion, discoloration, and wear—all in the same visual frame. The result is a clear, image-backed treatment plan that helps boost case acceptance and strengthen patient trust.

"AuraVue is a strong example of how technology can advance patient-centered care. By combining Medit's leadership in intra-oral scanning with Overjet's clinical AI, we're giving clinicians a clearer, more complete view of oral health than ever before. When patients can see and understand their conditions in real time, trust grows, decisions become easier, and care improves. We're proud to partner with Medit to make that experience accessible to every practice," said Wardah Inam, CEO, Overjet.

With AI-powered insights from Overjet, clinicians can simply highlight an area of concern and instantly view the corresponding X-ray with diagnostic information displayed side-by-side. Additionally, AuraVue can generate a one-click summary report for easy sharing, whether with patients, referring practitioners, or for insurance claim submissions.

AuraVue runs entirely on the cloud, requiring no installation, local storage, or additional set-up. Users can get started immediately by importing X-rays without having to install Overjet separately.

To celebrate its launch, Medit is offering a limited-time introductory promotion for AuraVue. For information on how to take advantage of this offer, visit the Medit website for more details.

About Medit

Medit is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and digital dentistry solutions based on proprietary technology. The company supports collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs through innovative hardware and software solutions. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, since 2000, Medit has a strong global presence through its offices in the Americas and Europe and a distributor network spanning over 100 countries.

Disclaimer: AuraVue is a patient consultation and communication application that displays diagnostic results generated by Overjet.ai (FDA approved) software. AuraVue does not analyze, interpret, or provide diagnoses.

About Overjet

Overjet is the world leader in dental AI. Founded by experts from MIT and Harvard University, Overjet builds artificial intelligence that helps dental organizations give patients the highest quality of care. Its technology is FDA-cleared to detect, outline, and quantify major oral health conditions, enabling dentists to diagnose with precision and educate patients with confidence. To learn more, visit overjet.com.

