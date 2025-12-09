HONG KONG, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion media outlets Women's Wear Daily (WWD) and Sourcing Journal (SJ) co-presented the WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala, in partnership with the Hong Kong Fashion Council (HKFC) in November at the Regent Hong Kong. The event was one of the core programmes of the second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, which is presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. The morning conference gathered global leaders across fashion, retail, and manufacturing for an in-depth look at how fashion, innovation, trade and culture are redefining the fashion industry.

LEADING CONVERSATIONS ON GLOBAL CREATIVITY AND THE FASHION IMAGINATION

As the leading source of fashion news and analysis for industry leaders and the global fashion community, the WWD x SJ Global Fashion and Business Conference, served as a premier platform for insightful discussions about the ever-changing fashion landscape. This conference brought together visionaries and experts to explore how design inspiration transcends borders, drawing from both Asian and Western aesthetics to influence culture and commerce. Attendees gained a deeper understanding of Hong Kong's unique position as a crossroads of style, where local streets and global runways inspire creative innovations that shape the future of fashion.

Building on this, the conference also delved into the power of storytelling in fashion—examining how brands craft narratives that resonate across diverse markets, foster community, and elevate brand value. Additionally, discussions highlighted how heritage and traditional craftsmanship continue to inspire contemporary design, informing modern collections that aspire to become future classics. Complementing these themes, panels also addressed critical issues like global sourcing amidst trade uncertainties, and the material revolution driven by sustainable innovations, emphasising Hong Kong's pivotal role in shaping the industry's future through strategic adaptation and technological advancement.

Speakers included Kim Jones, Artistic Director of Kim Jones Studio; Fausto Puglisi, Creative Director of Roberto Cavalli; renowned fashion designer Jason Wu, and Robert Wun, the first designer from Hong Kong to show his collection at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, alongside other industry leaders.

"Hong Kong has long stood at the intersection of craftsmanship and commerce, and this conference represents a natural next step in Fairchild Media Group's growing international event portfolio," said Amanda Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Fairchild Media Group. "We are thrilled to expand our global footprint with an event supported by CCIDA and HKFC that convenes leaders driving fashion's future through innovation, sustainability, and cross-market collaboration."

AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING

The partnership extended to the WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala in the evening. As part of this collaboration, WWD and Hong Kong Fashion Council brought international spotlight and cultural resonance to the occasion. The night kicked off by the Guest of Honour, Mr Raistlin Lau, JP, Under Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with Ms Amanda Smith, CEO of Fairchild Media Group and Mr. Bosco Law, JP, Representative of Hong Kong Fashion Council as well as an array of local, Chinese mainland, international celebrities and global fashion icons, all gathered to honour Hong Kong's vibrant role as a creative powerhouse. Other attending guests from the HKSAR Government included Ms. Drew Lai, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries of CCIDA.

Headline guests including Damson Idris, celebrated British actor who starred as rookie Joshua Pearce in the F1 movie, Kiernan Shipka, acclaimed American actress and fashion favourite known for her breakout role in Mad Men, Thanaerng, talented Thai actress known for her lead roles in television drama Hormones 3 and Senior Secret Love: My Lil Boy, Sang Heon Lee, Korean actor starring in American television series XO, Kitty by Netflix, Anne Curtis, renowned Filipino actress and last but not least, Ju Xiaowen, internationally known Chinese model.

The event also welcomed international influencers and notable fashionistas including Irene Kim, Yoyo Cao, Susie Bubble, Bryanboy, Hanan Besovic, Yu Masui, Ameera Khan and Alfonso Padilla celebrated individuality in their own eclectic styles. Other celebrities including Adam Pak, Alison Chan, Antonia Da Cruz, Antonia Li, Beatrice Ho, Edwin Pun, Elly Lam, Elva Ni, Emily Lam, Feiping Chang, Harris Chan, Irene Wan, Jasmine Yen, Jonathan Cheung, Kayan Ng, Natalie Hsu, Nicholas Choi, Sammy Sam, Shirley Chan, Stephanie Au, and Victoria Tang; Hong Kong supermodels Ankie Beilke, Janet Ma, Kathy Chow and Gen Z celebrities, models, influencers and social glitterati were also spotted in the event.

Guests arrived and mingled during the cocktail hour before dinner, delighting in the Glambot photo experience as they kickstarted their fashion journey for the evening. Attendees were treated to a captivating evening of cultural celebration and musical excellence. The event commenced with a unique lion dance performance by Ha Kwok Cheung Dragon & Lion Dance Hong Kong and taiko drumming group GEKKO, traditional lion dance infused with taiko drumming and hip-hop dance elements, offering a modern and dynamic interpretation of traditional Chinese culture. Following this vibrant opening, renowned pianist Rachel Cheung took the stage to perform a compelling solo recital. Hailed as "a poet, but also a dramatist," Rachel Cheung has garnered numerous awards worldwide and is recognized as a Steinway Artist. The night culminated with an exquisite duet featuring Rachel Cheung and cellist Trey Lee, who has been celebrated by Gramophone as a "miracle" for his virtuosity that seamlessly blends intellectual sophistication with deep emotional resonance. The evening promised a seamless blend of tradition and innovation, showcasing the richness of cultural heritage through world-class artistry.

Sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, WWD x SJ Global Fashion & Business Conference and WWD Fashion Loves Culture Gala is a centrepiece of the second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest, with core programmes running from 22 November to 7 December. This campaign transforms Hong Kong into a dynamic showcase of global fashion, cultural exchange, and creativity. Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest celebrates the city's unique role as an East-Meets-West centre for international cultural exchange. With an exciting lineup of fashion-forward events, it aims to attract enthusiasts, industry leaders, members of public and travellers from all over the world, establishing a new benchmark for fashion festivals in the region.

@hkfashionfest @wwd @hongkongfashioncouncil

#hkfashionfest #香港時裝薈 #HongKongFashionFest #CSTB #文化體育及旅遊局 #CCIDAHK #文創產業發展處

Download Images from Link Here: https://bit.ly/43SsWAX

– Ends –

About Fairchild Media Group

Fairchild Media Group (FMG) is the leading source of fashion news and analysis for industry leaders and the global fashion community. Established in 1892 by Edmund Fairchild, Fairchild Media Group's brands include Women's Wear Daily (WWD), Footwear News (FN), Beauty Inc, and Sourcing Journal (SJ). Fairchild Media group further includes Fairchild Live – the global live events division producing 30+ global thought leader and consumer experiences, and Fairchild Studio, a multi-platform content production team, executing over 250+ brand partner programs annually. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation (PMC), FMG content reaches a 17.5 million+ international audience of industry executives and highly engaged consumers across all media platforms.

About Hong Kong Fashion Council

Established in 2024, Hong Kong Fashion Council is a not-for-profit representative body dedicated to uniting all fashion initiatives in Hong Kong to support the growth of the fashion industry. HKFC envisions Hong Kong as Asia's leading international fashion hub, leveraging the city's unique geographical and multicultural context to drive creativity, innovation, collaboration, and sustainability in fashion. Committed to supporting stakeholders throughout the entire fashion ecosystem, HKFC is building a collaborative network between the East and the West to showcase Asia's vibrant fashion identity.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hongkongfashioncouncil

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hongkongfashioncouncil/

LinkedIn: HongKongFashionCouncil

About Hong Kong Fashion Fest

Announced by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Chief Executive in the 2023 Policy Address, "Hong Kong Fashion Fest" will be organised to develop Hong Kong into a fashion design hub in Asia. Through consolidating various fashion design events and introducing innovative elements and affiliate activities annually, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest promotes Hong Kong's fashion and textile design brands and boosts Hong Kong's position as a prime destination for hosting mega cultural and creative events. The second edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest will be held from 22 November and 7 December 2025 at various cultural landmarks and iconic design and fashion locations in Hong Kong. The event will promote digital fashion and sustainable fashion in collaboration with Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week; attract fashion design industry players from all over the world to participate in Hong Kong; foster collaboration, innovation and business opportunities; establish platform for local and international fashion designers and brands and connect with different sectors in the fashion design industry of Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and overseas, thereby consolidating Hong Kong's position as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

Website: www.hongkongfashionfest.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest

About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) established in June 2024, formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK), is a dedicated office set up by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative industries with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and cross-genre collaboration, promoting the development of arts, culture and creative sectors as industries under the industry-oriented principle, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community to implement Hong Kong's positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange under the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.