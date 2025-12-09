GEORGETOWN, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Hospital is the winner of Malaysia's first Flagship Medical Tourism Hospital (FMTH) programme, a recognition of its consistent standards in care, safety and patient experience for international patients.

Launched in 2022, the three-year programme aimed to identify hospitals that can anchor Malaysia's medical tourism growth globally. Island Hospital, selected as the top performer among four finalists, was the only hospital from Penang. The announcement was made today by Malaysia's Minister of Health, Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

The FMTH programme is led by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) under the Ministry of Health and supported by the Malaysian Government. Independent experts, including IQVIA and Joint Commission International (JCI), conducted in-depth assessments covering clinical quality, patient safety, experience, innovation and operational performance. A key initiative under the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Industry Blueprint 2021-2025, the programme is part of the country's push to strengthen its position as a trusted healthcare travel destination.

Island Hospital (IH) is a private specialist hospital that provides advanced care for complex medical and surgical needs, with more than 120 specialist doctors across varied disciplines, including cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology and neurology. Serving local and international patients, it has built an ecosystem that supports medical travellers – from pre-arrival coordination to follow-up care.

IH's focus on quality and patient safety is supported by accreditations from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) and Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH). The hospital is also an ACHSI Centre of Excellence in Cancer Care, Cardiology and Gastroenterology. These reflect a strong framework for clinical governance, teamwork and person-centred care, which formed part of the FMTH evaluation.

"We are humbled by this recognition," said Lim Kooi Ling, CEO of Island Hospital. "Since 2022, we have welcomed about 700,000 international patients from over 80 countries, including over 100 cities in Indonesia. This shows the continued trust placed in our teams, our partners and the Malaysian healthcare system."

"Being part of IHH Healthcare Malaysia, a leading private healthcare provider, allows us to leverage shared expertise, digital tools and clinical collaboration to provide safe, reliable and value-driven care, while making the experience smoother for patients and their families. As a flagship medical tourism hospital, we will continue to work closely with the Government and MHTC to strengthen Penang's and Malaysia's position as a preferred destination for healthcare."