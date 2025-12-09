A Medal Haul: Xtep Athletes Secure 6 Golds, 2 Silver, 2 Bronzes

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attracting 23,000 runners globally, the 8th Edition of the Techcombank Ho Chi Minh City International Marathon successfully launched on December 7. After an intense competition, Xtep-sponsored elite athletes delivered a dominant performance. In the men's full marathon, Ethiopian international elites swept the podium: Ayalew Seleshi Simaneh claimed victory with an impressive time of 02:23:12, followed by Wondale Melsew Baye (02:23:23) and Kebede Leta Girma (02:23:32). In the women's race, Xtep's local brand ambassador Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ secured first place with 02:48:07, while Ethiopian athletes Mohamed Yenework Husen (02:48:45) and Zega Mestu Sirabzu (02:50:52) took second and fourth places respectively. Additionally, Vietnamese runner Bá Văn Hân, representing the local Xtep team, achieved third place in the men's category with 02:33:01. As a long-standing and committed partner of the event, technical footwear and apparel brand Xtep marked its 4th consecutive year as the Exclusive Apparel Sponsor, further underscoring the brand's professional spirit and enduring dedication to high-performance running and athlete-focused innovation.

Ho Chi Minh City is rapidly emerging as a leading running hub in Southeast Asia. According to data from the event organizers, registrations for this year's race increased by approximately 28% compared with last year, continuing a multi-year trend of strong growth. This momentum reflects the city's improving running environment and its increasingly dynamic sports culture. Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, highlighted the event's broader significance, stating, "This is one of the city's most distinctive sports-tourism events, attracting international visitors while inspiring and uniting the community." Echoing this view, Mr. Nguyen Nam Nhan, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports, added, "The race also helps position Ho Chi Minh City as an attractive international destination for regional sporting events. Moving forward, we remain committed to supporting the growth of the marathon, so it becomes one of the region's leading community marathons, contributing meaningfully to the city's sustainable development and international reputation." Ho Chi Minh City has been systematically accelerating the development of urban green spaces and public areas to provide better conditions for residents and running enthusiasts. These initiatives are translating into consistently rising public enthusiasm and participation across the community.

At the pre-race Marathon Expo which opened on December 5, Xtep's lineup of high-performance running products drew significant attention from participants. Ms. Đào Thị Thu Hương, Deputy General Director of Xtep Vietnam, highlighted the philosophy behind these innovations at the race opening ceremony: "Guided by our mission to become a top global sports brand that blends performance with style, Xtep is committed to continuous innovation. We are dedicated to providing athletes with the best possible equipment, empowering them to perform at their peak." This commitment was on full display with products like the championship-caliber 160X 7.0, designed to help runners feel comfortable, confident, and at ease on every stretch of the course. The brand's professional proposition was further evidenced through its sponsorship of elite athletes, backing a local team of 6 and an international team of 6 competitors. This strategic blend of top-tier international talent and dedicated local runners does more than secure victories; it actively elevates the competitive landscape for all participants, setting a new benchmark for the event and accelerating its journey toward becoming a world-class race. Furthermore, Xtep's running club, X-Run, demonstrated its strength, with many of its members achieving outstanding results across various race distances and leaving a remarkable impression. These achievements not only highlight the individual prowess of the runners but also reflect the effective support system and community that Xtep has cultivated.

Building on this successful track record of empowering runners, Xtep is committed to further deepening its engagement with the running community in Vietnam. Looking ahead, Xtep is committed to deepening its support for the runners of the Ho Chi Minh City Marathon. This commitment will be realized through continuous product innovation, including introducing advanced footwear like the 160X series adapted to local conditions, and through community initiatives such as organizing running clinics and training workshops. These multifaceted efforts embody Xtep's core philosophy of "Influencing the Masses through Professionalism"—aiming to elevate the running experience for athletes at all levels, promote a scientific approach to the sport, and contribute to a lasting, vibrant running culture in Vietnam.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/