- Head of Data Innovation Center presents STRADVISION's next roadmap at AWS re:Invent

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- STRADVISION, a global leader in AI-based vision perception technology for vehicles, today announced its forward-looking technology roadmap during a session at AWS re:Invent 2025, held December 1–5 in Las Vegas, Nevada, led by Insu Kim, Head of the company's Data Innovation Center. The announcement highlights STRADVISION's expanded collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to address the growing complexity of data processing, curation, and AI-driven perception development through a hybrid data architecture that integrates STRADVISION's on-premise system with AWS cloud service.

During the session, Kim outlined several pain points faced by STRADVISION and the broader autonomous driving industry, including the exponential growth of multimodal sensor data, increasing model sizes, and the operational challenges of scaling training workloads across globally distributed R&D teams. He emphasized that on-premise environments had begun to limit iteration speed, resource elasticity, and the ability to run large-scale experiments required for next-generation perception models.

Kim explained how STRADVISION is modernizing its end-to-end data ecosystem by adopting a hybrid cloud pipeline that connects its on-premise infrastructure with AWS. This approach allows STRADVISION to maintain critical in-house systems while leveraging AWS for scalable data ingestion, processing, curation, and orchestration. By redesigning its data workflows rather than fully relocating them, the company has reduced operational bottlenecks and enabled more efficient, reliable, and elastic data operations.

"AWS allows us to modernize the data foundation of autonomous driving development," said Insu Kim, Head of STRADVISION's Data Innovation Center. "By integrating AWS into our hybrid architecture, we can orchestrate data ingestion, curation, preprocessing, and delivery at scale. These capabilities were increasingly difficult to support with on-premise resources alone. This hybrid approach strengthens the platform, infrastructure, and processes that power our AI development."

Under its next roadmap, STRADVISION plans to further evolve its hybrid data platform by enabling unified global data access, automated workflows from ingestion to validation, and scalable synthetic data generation. STRADVISION will continue advancing a cloud-integrated data ecosystem that supports rapid iteration, consistent data quality, and efficient collaboration across global engineering teams.

About STRADVISION

Founded in 2014, STRADVISION is an automotive industry pioneer in artificial intelligence-based vision perception technology for vehicles. The company is accelerating the advent of fully autonomous vehicles by making Autonomous Driving and ADAS features available at a fraction of the market cost compared with competitors. STRADVISION's SVNet is being deployed on various vehicle models in partnership with OEMs; can power ADAS and autonomous vehicles worldwide; and is serviced by over 300 employees in Seoul, San Jose, Detroit, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Dusseldorf. STRADVISION has been honored with Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award, the Gold Award at the 2022 and 2021 AutoSens Awards for Best-in-Class Software for Perception Systems, the 2020 Autonomous Vehicle Technology ACES Award in Autonomy (software category), and 2025 Top SME Innovator by CLEPA for Breakthrough AI 3D Perception Network Technology. In addition, STRADVISION and its software have achieved TISAX's AL3 standard for information security management, as well as being certified to the ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems and ISO 26262 for Automotive Functional Safety.