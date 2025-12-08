SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- J Hotel Shanghai Tower launches its festive season under the theme "Wish Upon a Star," unveiling a series of holiday celebrations and elevated dining experiences high above the city. The season begins with a carol performance by the Wellington College International Shanghai choir, followed by the lighting of an 8-meter Christmas tree that illuminates a festive scene alongside a gingerbread house, the hotel's signature crystal Shikumen, and Roman-inspired art installations, setting a magical, ceremony-filled atmosphere for guests.

The hotel's signature restaurants and lounge offer a range of festive menus featuring Huaiyang cuisine, Japanese kaiseki, Cantonese classics, and modern international flavors. Seasonal ingredients, refined culinary craftsmanship and sweeping skyline views together to create memorable holiday experiences above the clouds.

120th Floor • Heavenly Jin — Festival Fine Dining Experience in the Clouds

Located on Floor 120 of the Shanghai Tower, 556 meters above ground, Heavenly Jin is "the highest restaurant in a building", presenting exclusive festive dinners on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. The seasonal menu highlights winter delicacies such as Boiled Water Chestnut and Meatball Soup, Braised Prawn with Rice Soup Cream and Sea Urchin, Braised Beef with Black Truffle Sauce and Taro, plus signatures items including Boiled Fish Tendon Soup with Pickled Chinese Artichoke, Braised American Lobster with Salty Egg Yolk Curry Sauce and Quinoa, and Braised Fish Maw with Shrimp Roe. Paired with sweeping nighttime views of the city, the experience feels both indulgent and unforgettable.

Christmas Eve Dinner for Two: RMB 4,588 (including beverages)

New Year's Eve Dinner for Two: RMB 5,200 (including beverages)

104th Floor • Kinnjyou Inaka — A Kaiseki Celebration

On New Year's Eve, Kinnjyou Inaka offers a seasonal kaiseki dinner featuring Snow Crab, Tuna, Baby Lobster, and M7 Australian Wagyu Beef, paired with by a comforting winter hotpot, an intimate, heartwarming experience above the clouds.

New Year's Eve Kaiseki Dinner for Two: RMB 3,399

103rd Floor • Jin Yan — Refined Cantonese Festivities

Jin Yan offers a festive Cantonese set menu on December 31, crafted with daily-selected ingredients. Highlights include Double Boiled Conpoy with Vegetable and Matsutake Soup, Braised Baby Lobster with Minced Garlic, Braised Sea Cucumber and Flower Mushroom with Abalone Sauce, and Steamed Tiger Grouper and Mushroom with Soy Sauce, accompanied by nourishing dishes such as Soaked Green Vegetable and Bamboo Fungus in Superior Stock and Seafood Bisque with Noodles.

New Year's Eve Set Menu for Two: RMB 3,399

101st Floor • Centouno — Global Festive Seafood Buffet

Centouno presents special Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve seafood buffets, featuring oysters, tiger shrimp, spanner crab，sea conch, caviar and foie gras terrine; hot-station classics include Roasted Turkey, Beef Wellington, Roasted Australian Beef Sirloin and Honey Glazed Ham. Guests can also enjoy made-to-order Cheese-Grilled Rock Lobster, a selection of desserts and Mövenpick ice cream, along with a newly introduced winter hotpot that adds a comforting warmth to the holiday season.

Christmas Eve Buffet: RMB 638 per guest

New Year's Eve Buffet for Two: RMB 2,026

84th Floor • Yi Lounge — New Year's Countdown Party

Yi Lounge hosts a New Year's Eve countdown party on December 31, with panoramic views of the Bund and Huangpu River. Guests can enjoy free-flow Champagne, Balvenie Port Wood 21 Years and Martell Xo, bar snacks, live music, and close-up magic entertainment, a vibrant and celebratory way to welcome the new year.

Party packages from RMB 588 per person

1st Floor • Café & Patisserie — Festive Gift Hampers

The hotel's Café & Patisserie offers curated festive hampers through December 31, containing Sonovia Iberian Ham, Sicilia Virgin Olive Oil, panettone, Maccaroneria Pasta, Stolen, chocolates, and macarons, perfect for thoughtful seasonal gifting.

Festive Hamper: RMB 1,288 per set

For festival dining reservations and gift purchases, please call +86 21 3886 8989 at least two days in advance. All prices are subject to a 15% service charge. For a memorable stay experience above the clouds, visit the official Jin Jiang Rewards, Radisson Rewards, www.jhotel-shanghai.com or contact info@jhotel-shanghai.com.

ABOUT JIN JIANG RADISSON HOTELS

Established under Jin Jiang International Group, Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels is a business structure formed by Jin Jiang International Hotel Management Co., Ltd. and Radisson Hotel Group China. Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels provides a complete hospitality solution for luxury and high-end hotels, creating outstanding value and exceptional stay experience for guests while meeting the evolving needs of tourism industry.

The portfolio of Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels comprises of 10 brands: J, Yan Garden, Kunlun, Jin Jiang Hotel, Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, and Golden Tulip.

Jin Jiang Radisson Hotels offers dual loyalty programs: Jin Jiang Rewards and Radisson Rewards, tailormade for domestic and international guests. Our loyalty programs are designed to deliver an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, offering exclusive privileges and benefits to our valued members.

ABOUT J

Above All Else

J is an important milestone for Jin Jiang International being the first Chinese company successfully developed a top-of-class "Chinese global brand". Meticulously crafted over the course of years, J brand inherits the essence of "Benevolence" advocated by Chinese Confucianism, conveying the cultural sentiment of "Like a Gentleman, with a Benevolent Heart".

The letter "J" is derived from the phonetic sound of the Chinese character "锦" (Jin), sharing the same initial letter as "Jin Jiang", thereby reflecting the close connection between the J brand and the Jin Jiang brand. The design inspiration for the J logo originates from the blooming magnolia, the official flower of Shanghai. The goal of J is to establish itself as a top global Chinese hotel brand positioned at the pinnacle of global hotel brands, originating from Shanghai and blooming worldwide.