Sustained Worldwide Outreach Drives Greater Collaboration Opportunities

BEIJING, Dec. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th China International Supply Chain Expo ("CISCE," "the Expo") will be held in Beijing from June 22 to 26, 2026. To date, more than 300 companies have signed up to exhibit, with preparations moving forward smoothly.

From November 30 to December 2, a delegation of Chinese business leaders organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) visited Canada, engaging in broad exchanges with government and industry representatives. At the Canada-China Forum on Trade and Investment Cooperation, the group gave a presentation on the upcoming Expo to over 150 government officials, institutional leaders, and corporate executives from both countries. Discussions centered on deepening collaboration in advanced manufacturing, digital technology, clean energy, and sustainable agriculture.

Following this, the CCPIT dispatched a delegation to the United States, engaging in extensive dialogues with American political and business leaders while conducting multiple promotional events across the country. On December 4, in Washington, D.C., CCPIT President Ren Hongbin addressed the forum "From Policy to Partnership: APEC 2026 – Unlocking Trade and Investment Potential." He noted the reciprocal benefits of U.S.-China commercial relations while reaffirming CCPIT's role in deepening practical cooperation and promoting the steady and long-term development of bilateral economic and trade ties. U.S. attendees showed considerable interest in strengthening supply chain ties with China. During the forum, the China International Exhibition Center Group delivered a dedicated presentation on the 4th CISCE.

On December 5, the delegation attended the "Port of Opportunity: U.S.-China Business Networking Breakfast" in Oakland, California, focusing on digital technology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging sectors, to explore joint innovation opportunities within the two countries' industrial ecosystems. Another detailed presentation on the 4th CISCE was also shared.

The Expo has become a vital platform for advancing international cooperation in global industrial and supply chains. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade stated that it will continue to adhere to the strategic guidance of the 15th Five-Year Plan, ensuring high standards and superior quality in all preparations for the fourth edition of the Expo.

Please visit https://en.cisce.org.cn/ for more up-to-date news about the 4th China International Supply Chain Expo.