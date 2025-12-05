SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on 5th that it participated in the 111th Radiological Society of North America (RSNA 2025) and presented real-world clinical use cases of its key brain imaging analysis AI solutions.

At the conference, Neurophet showcased its software 'Neurophet AQUA AD,' which supports monitoring of Alzheimer's disease treatment prescription, therapeutic response, and potential adverse effects. Neurophet AQUA AD provides precise brain imaging analysis throughout the administration of anti-amyloid antibody therapies by quantitatively analyzing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

In addition, real-world clinical use cases of Neurophet AQUA AD were demonstrated during the AI Theater session held in the exhibition hall. In this session, Professor Chong Hyun Suh from the Department of Radiology at Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, delivered a lecture titled "AI-Powered Monitoring of Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities in Anti-Amyloid Therapy: Neurophet AQUA AD."

Professor Suh introduced AI-based ARIA detection and quantification technologies that address the limitations of conventional manual approaches. He also elaborated how AI enhances the safety and clinical effectiveness of anti-amyloid therapies by presenting various real-world clinical cases in which patients receiving Alzheimer's disease treatments developed ARIA.

Through booth exhibition, Neurophet also presented Neurophet AQUA AD alongside its other solutions, including Neurophet AQUA, a brain neurodegeneration imaging analysis software, and Neurophet SCALE PET, a PET imaging quantification software.

The company highlighted the technological excellence of Neurophet AQUA MS, which was first unveiled at last year's RSNA. Neurophet AQUA MS is a software module integrated into Neurophet AQUA that analyzes brain images of patients with multiple sclerosis, a refractory central nervous system disorder. The solution received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October of last year.

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, stated, "Neurophet AQUA AD has been gaining significant attention from major domestic and global companies in the field of imaging analysis for Alzheimer's disease treatment planning. Through partnerships with global medical device companies at RSNA 2025, we plan to accelerate the expansion of our key products in the North American market."

Meanwhile, RSNA 2025 is the world's largest radiology conference, attended by radiologists and global medical device industry professionals, and is held annually in Chicago, USA. This year's conference took place from November 30 to December 4 (local time).

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.