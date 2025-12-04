Hyundai Motor Group Showcases Hydrogen Technologies Across the Value Chain at World Hydrogen Expo in Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is showcasing hydrogen innovations at the World Hydrogen Expo, reaffirming its hydrogen leadership. Korea's largest hydrogen industry exhibition brings together over 250 companies from more than 25 countries under the theme 'Hydrogen Pioneers: Innovate, Unite, Accelerate.'

The Expo, held for the first time following the combination of the annual H2MEET exhibition and the conference, is supported by four government ministries[1]. It is expected to attract 40,000 attendees, including industry leaders and the general public. The event underscores the country's growing prominence as a global hydrogen hub and the Group's central role in advancing the transition to clean energy.

"With the rapid increase in power demand driven by the spread of AI, expanding renewable energy is essential. Hydrogen offers the most powerful solution to store and utilize renewable energy, complementing its intermittency and enhancing overall efficiency," said Jaehoon Chang, Vice Chair of Hyundai Motor Group. "By converting surplus electricity into hydrogen, we can ease the burden on power grids and make energy systems more flexible. Hydrogen is the ultimate game changer for the future energy transition," he added.

Hydrogen, Beyond Mobility, New Energy for Society

Through its affiliates Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Corporation, Hyundai Steel Company, Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Hyundai E&C), Hyundai Engineering Co., Hyundai Glovis Co. and Hyundai-Rotem Co., the Group is showcasing innovative hydrogen technologies under the Group's dedicated hydrogen brand and business platform HTWO.

The Group's booth features various technologies, many of which are being unveiled for the first time. These innovations span the hydrogen value chain and are categorized under Production, Storage & Refueling, Mobility, and Industrial Application. These advancements reflect the Group's commitment to driving sustainable energy innovation and scaling hydrogen applications across industries.

[1] Including the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources; Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment; Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport; and Ministry of Science and ICT (Information and Communication Technology).