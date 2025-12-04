Hong Kong Plays Hosts to Over 300 Elite Bowlers

Championship Opens to the Public for Free

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated global sporting event — the HKGX 2025 IBF World Bowling Championships — officially opened (November 24, 2025) at the Top Bowl, Kai Tak Sports Park. A total of 300 bowlers from around the world will compete from November 24 to December 3, with the Trios and Team of 5-players Semi-finals and Finals to be held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium on December 4 to 5.

HKGX 2025 IBF World Championship is proud of being an "M" Mark event that helps enhance the image of Hong Kong as Asia's sports event capital. The "M" Mark awarded by the Major Sports Events Committee, symbolizes intense, spectacular and signature event in the territory sports calendar. The Championship is fully backed by the Title Sponsor, the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX), which has always been highly supportive of the sport of bowling. This is the third time HKGX has supported our "M" Mark events as Title Sponsor.

The Opening Ceremony was held yesterday, with a distinguished line-up of officiating VIPs including HE Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah, President of the International Bowling Federation; Miss. LAW Shuk-pui, Rosanna, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism; The Hon. Timothy T. T. FOK, GBM, GBS, JP, President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China. Ms. CHAN Wing Man, Manda, JP, Director of Leisure and Cultural Services; Mr. Wilfred NG Sau Kei, GBS, MH, JP, Chairman of the Major Sports Events Committee; Dr. Haywood Cheung, Chairman of Hong Kong Gold Exchange Limited; Dr. Connie Lau, Executive Manager, Charities (Culture), The Hong Kong Jockey Club; Mr. Vincent Lam, JP, Chairman of Asiaray Media Group Limited; and Mr. Henry Yeung, Director of Top Bowl Limited will join the VIPs in the lion eye-dotting ceremony, marking the official opening of the Championships.

A total of 28 men's teams and 22 women's teams, comprising 300 athletes and around 120 team officials, will take part in this year's Championships. Thirty-one countries and regions are present, including Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, China; Iceland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Kuwait, Macao, China; Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Philippines, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine and the United States of America. Athletes will compete across five events in both the Men's and Women's divisions: Singles, Doubles, Trios, Team of 5-players and All Events. The first competition will begin on November 25, with the Men qualifying for the Singles event.

The Semi-finals and Finals of the Trios and Team of 5-players events will be held in an innovative "arena setting" in Queen Elizabeth Stadium with two lanes installed, on December 4 and 5. The Stadium can accommodate around 1,500 spectators, allowing more local citizens to watch and enjoy the breathtaking competition. The event is free of charge to the public, who can register online (https://ibfworldchampionships.ievent.hk/event/3025) on a first-come, first-served basis. Each spectator will receive a folding umbrella printed with the logo of the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress when they attend the event. In addition, the Semi-finals and Finals of two events (the Trios and Team of Five), will be delayed broadcast on TVB.

The Hong Kong, China Team consists of Wu Siu Hong, Tony Wong, Ivan Tse, Keith Mark, James Lui and Jovi Ma. The team won the Bronze Medal in the Men's Team of 5-player event, while Siu Hong, Tony and Jovi also won a Bronze in the Men's Trios in the 27th Asian Tenpin Bowling Championships in Thailand in September, 2024. Siu Hong, Tony and Ivan were Gold Medalists in the Men's Trios in the IBF World Championships in Kuwait in October, 2023.

Ms. Vivien Lau, SBS, JP, Chairman of the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress, stated, "Although we are not a spectator sport nor are we an Olympic Sport. However, every time we organized a world championships, we brought in from overseas from 200 to 300 athletes and more than 100 officials. We are proud to say we do contribute to the economy of Hong Kong as the overseas federations have to pay for board and lodging of their own athletes and officials, not to mention the shopping done by them and visit to Ocean Park and Disneyland."

His Excellency, Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al Sabah, President of the International Bowling Federation and Asian Bowling Federation, stated at the opening ceremony, "This edition of the IBF World Championships is particularly exciting, as the finals on the last two days will be held at the Queen Elizabeth Stadium, which will undoubtedly add atmosphere and spectacle to the event."

Miss. LAW Shuk-pui, Rosanna, JP, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism said, "Hong Kong is greatly honoured to host this prestigious international event for the first time. Following the successful staging of the 2025 IBF World Cup and the IBF Para Bowling World Championships in January this year, we are once again privileged to welcome the world's bowling elites to our city. Dozens of men's and women's teams from around the globe will contest multiple events, fully demonstrating their superb skills and indomitable spirit, and bringing to all an exciting and unforgettable sporting spectacle."

For the Arena Finals in Queen Elizabeth Stadium, a transparent setup will also be introduced to allow spectators to have a clear view of the movement of the pinsetter machines, giving the public a better understanding of the mechanic of bowling. Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress welcome the public to come and cheer for all the athletes on December 4 and 5.

With the support of its Official Community Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, in conjunction with the Championship, a series of activities were designed by the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress. These include 2025 IBF World Championship guided tours, volunteer training, university internships, master class, bowling experience sessions, as well as a coaching clinic for schoolteachers, all under the "Jockey Club 2025 IBF World Championships Community Partnerships Programmers". To raise awareness of bowling in the Hong Kong community, a four-day sports and cultural booth exhibition and mini-bowling experience was held in Olympian City 2 from October 23 to October 26. Five mini-bowling lanes were set up for the public to try their hand at the sport, aiming to bring bowling closer to the public.

On November 22, four bowling sharing experience sessions, a highlight of the programmes, were held at Top Bowl, Kai Tak Sports Park, conducted by the Hong Kong, China team and the Malaysian national team. One session was for underprivileged ethnic-minority youth from the Jockey Club Fong Shu Chuen Integrated Children & Youth Services Centre, underprivileged youth from Po Leung Kuk, students from schools under Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, Para Bowling athletes from the China Hong Kong Paralympic Committee and Hong Kong, China Sports Association for Persons with Intellectual Disability, and visually impaired youth from the Hong Kong Society for the Blind. Another session was for the Hub Children and Youth Centre at Shum Shui Po, Shine Children Shine. There was also a session for the students from Lion Clubs and the Winter Carnival for underprivileged youth from Lam Kwun King Memorial Fund Limited.

Included in the Jockey Club 2025 IBF World Championships Community Partnerships Programmes, on October 4 and 11, two coaching sessions were held by the Congress for school bowling coaches and PE Teachers. These comprised a combination of lectures and practical experience and were held in the Bowling Training Centre of Hong Kong Sports Institute. The principals of various schools expressed enthusiasm about the sessions, while certificates of participation were given to the participants. Congress decided to set up an Accreditation Programme for school coaches and PE teachers starting from next year. On November 8, a "Charity Bowling Tournament" was co-organized by the Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress and AIDS Concern as well as one for the Blind Sports Federation on September 7. The proceeds from The AIDS Concern Charity Bowling Tournament directly supported AIDS Concern's men's counselling services, contributing to vital community support initiatives.

The Championship is fully supported by the Title Sponsor, the Hong Kong Gold Exchange (HKGX), our Official Community Partner, The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Platinum Sponsor, Asiaray Media Group Limited. The Hong Kong, China Tenpin Bowling Congress would like to express its gratitude and appreciation to all other sponsors First Asia Merchants Bullion Limited, UPWAY Group, Golday Financial Group Limited, Tak Fung International (HK) Limited, New Territories General Chamber of Commerce and Auspicious Bullion Limited and Official Partners Shun Hing Electronic Trading Company Limited, Joinmax (H.K.) Limited and all supporting organizations for their contribution to the successful staging of this Championship.