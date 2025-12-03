MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group's Philippines Business has recently secured a multi-million peso (PHP) credit facility with HSBC in the Philippines. The proceeds will support the expansion of accessible financial services for underserved yet creditworthy Filipinos.

The facility is designed to strengthen financial inclusion by providing timely and sustainable access to individuals with limited or thin-file credit histories. This initiative underscores FinVolution's commitment to advancing credit technology and building a more inclusive financial infrastructure across its markets.

FinVolution Group(NYSE: FINV) is a global fintech leader with business operations in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan. As of Q3 2025, FinVolution has connected 38 million borrowers with over 130 financial institutions worldwide, enabling its financial institution partners to extend beyond traditional service boundaries through technology-driven innovation.

Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group, said: "This facility is an important step in our ongoing collaboration with institutional partners to expand responsible credit access in growth markets. It also reinforces our commitment to promoting responsible and inclusive financial services for underserved populations."

The credit facility marks a significant milestone in bridging traditional banking and fintech platforms—demonstrating how collaboration between banks and fintechs can deliver scalable and sustainable solutions for inclusive economic growth.

About FinVolution

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as micro- and small-sized enterprises with financial institutions. Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan.