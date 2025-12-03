As Mexico stalls, cable-maker doubles down on US build-out to drive North American growth

LS Cable & System has delayed completion of its planned bus duct and electric vehicle battery component plant in Mexico, as a drastic shift in US trade policy and rising investment costs challenge the project’s commercial viability.

The plant in the central state of Queretaro, originally slated to begin operations in the first half of this year, was set to become LS Cable’s fourth global bus duct production base after facilities in South Korea, China and Vietnam. Bus ducts — metal-cased conductor systems used for high-capacity power transmission — are increasingly vital to data centers and other heavy-load infrastructure, including electric vehicle, battery and semiconductor plants. Their lower heat output and reduced fire risk make them an attractive solution as power demand accelerates under the global artificial intelligence build-out.

“The Mexico plant has taken a back seat as LS Cable moves ahead with the subsea cable project in Virginia,” a source familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald, requesting anonymity. “The US tariff on Mexican exports had a major impact. Once duties jumped to 50 percent, the company had to reevaluate its plans.”

US tariffs derail Mexico plan

When the project was unveiled late last year, Mexico offered key advantages: low labor costs and duty-free access to the US under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The hub was designed to support a rapidly expanding North American market driven by a data center construction boom.

That calculus shifted when Washington imposed a 50 percent tariff on Mexican steel, aluminum and related derivatives under Section 232. While bus ducts assembled in Mexico currently enter the US duty-free, the product’s heavy metal content has placed it in a regulatory gray zone — raising fears that it could be swept into a tariff category in the future.

The market reacted swiftly. Mexican suppliers began applying tariff-risk premiums or diverting supply to more profitable markets, sending metal procurement costs sharply higher. Global aluminum prices climbed 16.6 percent from $2,451 per metric ton on June 2 — just before the tariff took effect — to $2,858.5 on Dec. 2, according to the London Metal Exchange.

Even if final products remain tariff-exempt, the cost shock has eroded Mexico’s manufacturing edge, weakening LS Cable’s business assumptions.

An LS Cable official said, “The Mexico plant is set for completion next August,” but did not clarify whether the US tariff threat has been resolved.

Focus shifts to US project

The Mexican delay also reflects tightening financial bandwidth. Long before the Mexico project, LS Cable committed to a much larger investment — a 1 trillion won ($680 million) subsea cable plant in Virginia to supply the US offshore wind market.

To help finance the US plant, LS Group completed a 150 billion won rights offering last week. But the strong dollar has driven up capital expenditure requirements, with the investment expected to rise to 20 percent, the source said.

This means the Virginia plant alone could require an additional 200 billion won, pushing total spending as high as 1.2 trillion won.

“With the US investment expanding and funding becoming more costly, pushing ahead with both plants simply became too heavy a burden,” the source said. “The company had to make a strategic choice — and chose the project with the clearer economic upside.”

Localization challenge ahead

With Mexico on hold, LS Cable must lean more on its operations in Korea and Vietnam for bus duct supplies bound for the US. But neither location offers the localization benefits increasingly demanded by North American customers, particularly those building data centers and EV plants under domestic-supply mandates or near-shoring strategies.

China remains effectively off-limits due to separate US tariffs on Chinese industrial goods.

Mexico was expected to help LS Cable pivot from a primarily Asia-based exporter to a fully embedded North American supplier. The delay now risks slowing its momentum just as global electrification and AI-related power infrastructure investments accelerate.