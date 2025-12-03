SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian electronics manufacturing industry is once again turning its attention to Shanghai, as productronica China 2026 is set to take place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Halls E1-E5, W1-W4) from March 25 to 27, 2026. This exhibition is expected to span nearly 100,000 square meters and will bring together over 1,000 high-quality companies in the electronics manufacturing industry. The exhibition is dedicated to presenting an event that integrates innovative technologies, cutting-edge products, and efficient business exchanges in the Asian electronics manufacturing industry.

The 2026 floor plan has been released to accurately align with business opportunities. The exhibition will continue to take place in Halls E1-E5 and W1-W4. Each exhibition hall is arranged based on categories of exhibits and application areas, featuring a well-structured and strategic layout. This design allows exhibitors to effectively showcase their core strengths while enabling visitors to efficiently identify and focus on their target products. The exhibits cover the entire electronics manufacturing industry chain, including component manufacturing, test and measurement, quality assurance, new energy vehicle inspection technology, surface mount technology (SMT), electronics manufacturing services (EMS), automated electronic assembly, clean technology, cable processing, electronic chemical materials, dispensing and bonding technology, robotics, AGV, intelligent warehousing, sensor technology, motion control and drive technology, new energy vehicle technology as well as automotive PLC Industrial control system. This one-stop showcase highlights the important Asian advanced technologies and products within the intelligent manufacturing and electronic innovation industry chain.

Highlights of productronica China 2026 are as follows：

1. Embrace the "dual carbon" concept to explore new market opportunities for NEVs

Closely following the development trends of the new energy and automotive industry, the productronica China's thematic sections on new energy and automotive technology will focus on applications of new energy and automotive electronics, including new energy vehicle (NEV) inspection technology, automobile PLC system, automotive wiring harness processing and connector manufacturing, and innovation technology for electronic adhesives of NEVs, to provide various innovative solutions in the field of NEVs.

2. Introduce smart factory to facilitate industrial transformation and upgrading

Focusing on the intelligent upgrading of industries, the productronica China strives to build a core exhibition area for SMT smart factories. Through on-site startup and operation, the whole process of SMT, DIP, AOI, testing, cleaning, and packaging is demonstrated. Visitors can experience the full technological process of an SMT production line from raw materials to finished products, and feel the revolutionary changes brought by intelligent manufacturing technology for production efficiency, quality control and flexible customization.

3. Attract domestic and overseas buyers to jointly explore the blue ocean of business opportunities

productronica China 2026 will engage domestic and overseas professional buyers from the wiring harness industry, industrial electronics, automotive electronics, consumer electronics, new energy, communication electronics, medical electronics, aerospace and other application fields to visit and discuss the innovative technologies and future development trends of the industry.

4. Focus on new products and technologies to build brand influence

As an important display and exchange platform for the electronic manufacturing industry in Asia, the productronica China's Brand NEW Product Launch in recent years will bring together new products and technologies of the intelligent electronic manufacturing industry. It is committed to providing exhibitors with an influential and professional release platform with high quality, greatly enhancing the appeal of products and brands, and helping exhibitors seize opportunities in the industry and showcase new products.

5. Gather experts at professional forums to grasp the industry development trends

During the exhibition, a series of professional forums, technical competitions, and product award ceremonies will take place. The forums will focus on modern smart factories, especially the emerging trends of flexible smart manufacturing; and delve into the latest trends of NEV electronic manufacturing within the "dual carbon" innovation blueprint. The hot topics may also cover how the synergy of NEVs, AIoT, and 5G will unleash the blue ocean market to provide a fresh momentum for advanced packaging; and how innovation empowers industrial growth, and technology steers the future.

