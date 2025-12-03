ANTIGUA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The culinary community gathered for the first time in the city of Antigua, Guatemala for the unveiling of the 13th edition of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2025, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. The list highlights restaurants from 21 cities, with El Chato in Bogotá taking the No.1 position. Led by chef Álvaro Clavijo, this contemporary Colombian restaurant has been internationally recognised for its culinary excellence as well as its commitment to local producers and ingredients.

Buenos Aires is a culinary powerhouse in the region with eight restaurants ranked in the 1-50 list, followed by Lima with seven and Santiago with five. Kjolle (No.2) in Lima is named The Best Restaurant in Peru, while Don Julio (No.3) in Buenos Aires is The Best Restaurant in Argentina.

Seven restaurants debut on the list, led by Santiago's Casa Las Cujas at No.14, winning the Highest New Entry Award. Other Santiago debuts include Yum Cha (No.28), Demo Magnolia (No.31) and Karai by Mitsuharu (No.45). Additional new entries are Arami (No.48) from La Paz, El Mercado (No.27) from Buenos Aires and Afluente (No.34) from Bogotá.

Special award winners include Cosme (No.9), earning the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Lee Kum Kee, after jumping 19 positions to No.9; Rodolfo Guzmán of Boragó (No.6) receives the Icon Award; Bianca Mirabili of Evvai (No.20) is named Latin America's Best Pastry Chef, sponsored by República del Cacao; Alejandro Chamorro of Nuema (No.10) wins the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award; Tássia Magalhães is awarded Latin America's Best Female Chef; Maximiliano Pérez is named Latin America's Best Sommelier, sponsored by Vik and Oda (No.76) in Bogotá wins the Sustainable Restaurant Award.

Craig Hawtin-Butcher, Managing Director for 50 Best, says: "We are truly delighted to celebrate El Chato as The Best Restaurant in Latin America 2025. Our sincerest congratulations to Álvaro Clavijo and his entire team for creating such a special space that has brought Colombian cuisine to the forefront of the international stage. We extend our congratulations to all the restaurants included in this year's list."

