Former Shopify and Salesforce revenue leader plans to accelerate U.S. growth, activate new business regions globally, and empower customers and partners to build their agentic future with OutSystems

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, the leading AI-powered low-code development platform , today announced the appointment of Kim Seabrook as Chief Revenue Officer. A growth-driven revenue leader with more than 30 years of experience in enterprise sales and 16 years in executive leadership, Seabrook is known for guiding global enterprises through major transformations, and for her ability to align go-to-market (GTM) strategy, culture, and execution.

"Today's enterprises don't need another shiny object or pilot project: they need a trusted, scalable agentic development platform that accelerates their business," said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems. "With Kim at the helm of our GTM strategy, we're uniquely-positioned to help companies across industries unlock the transformative value of agentic AI, combining industry-leading solutions with a collaborative, customer-first team."

OutSystems is building upon strong early momentum for Agent Workbench , empowering customers and partners to build their agentic future with enterprise-grade systems that grow revenue, streamline operations and optimize workflows. As Chief Revenue Officer, Seabrook will support this mission, leveraging AI, data, and cross-functional collaboration to drive growth in new and existing markets.

Seabrook joins OutSystems with decades of experience at industry-leading companies like Salesforce, Shopify and Pendo. Most recently, Kim led North American Enterprise Revenue at Shopify, where she dramatically built and scaled Enterprise revenue.

"OutSystems is an industry pacesetter, and the early success of Agent Workbench is a testament to the company's ability to cut through hype to deliver results," said Seabrook. "I'm thrilled to join a team that is so passionate about creating change and I'm ready to get to work identifying new avenues for growth."

Learn more about OutSystems new CRO Kim Seabrook here .

About OutSystems

OutSystems is the leading AI-powered low-code development platform trusted by thousands of customers worldwide. The platform empowers CEOs, management teams, and technology leaders to build mission-critical applications and agentic systems that grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver exactly what businesses need.

While evolving AI pilots into production success can be challenging due to talent gaps, legacy systems, imperfect data, and sprawling point solutions, OutSystems provides a proven low-code platform and AI-driven development experience that enables innovation up to 10x faster with the assurance of built-in security, scalability, and governance.

Recognized as a leader by analysts, IT executives, business leaders, and developers around the world, global brands trust OutSystems to innovate as fast as the evolving market demands and orchestrate powerful human + AI collaboration in the agentic future.