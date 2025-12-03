BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18, the "China-Arab Hand in Hand, Building a Shared Future" China-Arab Cultural Dialogue Event was held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Chinese and Arab officials and representatives, leaders of internet enterprises, cultural and artistic figures, and media professionals gathered to engage in in-depth discussions on cultural exchanges and cooperation between China and Arab states in the digital era, laying a solid foundation for the second China-Arab States Summit to be held in China in 2026. Liu Hongyan, Secretary-General of the China Internet Development Foundation, and Wang Yi, Deputy Consul General of China in Dubai, attended the event and delivered speeches.

In her speech, Liu Hongyan, Secretary-General of the China Internet Development Foundation, pointed out that as important representatives of Eastern civilizations, China and Arab states undertake the historical mission of promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. She expressed the hope that this dialogue would serve as a starting point, with the 2026 China-Arab Summit as a vision, for both sides to jointly create a more dynamic, sustainable, and inclusive new ecosystem for digital cooperation. She proposed four cooperation initiatives: establishing a China-Arab digital content creation platform, promoting regular dialogues on AI ethics and governance, deepening cooperation in the field of digital public welfare, and continuously building mechanisms for innovation exchanges among youth from China and Arab states. She pointed out that the internet and artificial intelligence should not become a dividing wall but rather a bridge linking the hearts of the Chinese and Arab peoples. These digital technologies should serve as "new envoys" for mutual learning among civilizations, allowing the ancient Silk Road to radiate new brilliance in the digital era.

Wang Yi, Deputy Consul General of China in Dubai, stated in her address that the continuous advancement of digital technology and the widespread application of new media have opened a window for communication beyond time and space for people around the world. Upholding the principle of "diplomacy for the people", the Chinese Consulate General in Dubai will continue to serve as a "bridge and bond" as always, and fully support exchanges and cooperation between institutions, enterprises, and talents of the two countries. The Consulate will join hands with the Arab side to seize digital opportunities, and jointly create a new future for China-Arab cultural exchanges.

Saeed Abdulla Alhefeiti, Director of the Media Office of the Emirate of Fujairah, stated that China is a great nation with a long history and vast resources. He expressed his hope that the cultural and people-to-people dialogues between the Arab nations and China could serve as a bridge for friendship.

Aida Abdullah, a youth representative and a digital artist from the UAE, shared in her thematic speech: "Although we are geographically distant, the UAE and China share many cultural similarities. We both cherish tradition while embracing rapid modernization. We both respect the past while shaping the future. These values resonate deeply with those of the UAE." She expressed her hope that youth from Arab countries and China can play a greater role in environmental protection, the preservation of cultural traditions, and collaboration in digital art.

The China-Arab Cultural Dialogue Event was guided by the Consulate General of China in Dubai, hosted by the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority, and organized by CRI Online. It received support from the China Internet Development Foundation and the Dubai Future Foundation. Dozens of Chinese and international guests attended the event, including representatives from internet and information technology enterprises, experts and scholars in the field of online public welfare, prominent figures from the cultural sector, government representatives from the UAE media sector, and representatives from new media education institutions. Participants unanimously agreed that China-Arab cooperation should be based on the new characteristics of the digital era, strengthening policy coordination, industrial collaboration, and people-to-people bonds to build a cooperative ecosystem featuring extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits among diverse stakeholders.