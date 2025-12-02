DIPLOMÁTICOS BRAND EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO WITH THE GLOBAL LAUNCH OF CANCILLERES

HAVANA, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diplomáticos officially presented the new Cancilleres vitola (50 x 130 mm in length ) during an exclusive event in Sofia, Bulgaria. Organised by Kaliman Caribe, the exclusive distributor of Habanos, S.A. in Bulgaria, the evening brought together aficionados, industry professionals, and well-known enthusiasts of premium cigars.

This new Habano, with Centro Fino factory name, is a distinguished addition to the regular Diplomáticos range. Renowned for its sophisticated and elegant medium-to- full flavour profile, the brand reinforces its commitment to Cuban tradition with this launch. Each cigar is "Totally Handmade with Long Filler" using carefully selected leaves from the famed Vuelta Abajo* plantations in the Pinar del Río* region of Cuba* - widely regarded as the world's finest tobacco-growing region.

Presented in boxes of 25 units, Diplomáticos Cancilleres delivers a balanced and expressive smoking experience, perfect for aficionados who value the depth, authenticity, and sophistication that define the brand.

A NIGHT OF CELEBRATION IN THE HEART OF SOFIA

The global launch of Cancilleres vitola took place at The One Exclusive Club, one of the most iconic venues in the heart of Sofia. This historic building, renowned for hosting the city's most distinguished cultural and social events, provided the perfect setting for the eagerly anticipated debut.

The celebration brought together a distinguished audience of aficionados and industry professionals, who savoured the launch while enjoying the finest Habanos.

Live performances set the tone for the evening, beginning with Del Padre and their Latin fusion repertoire, followed by a special performance from Bulgarian singer DARA. An elegant aerial pole routine by two dancers captivated the audience, while Pambos Dancing provided interactive entertainment. The night concluded with an energetic DJ set.

A welcome speech was delivered by José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A., in which he highlighted Cancilleres as a vitola that reinforces the tradition, quality, and spirit at the heart of the Diplomáticos brand.

"Cancilleres embodies the figure of the chancellor, a symbol of diplomacy, elegance, and prestige. Its impressive format reflects distinction and refinement, offering aficionados a sophisticated and elegant sensory experience. With more than 17 regional editions, the Diplomáticos brand continues to earn recognition and admiration around the world." - José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A.

TASTING NOTES

Brand: Diplomáticos

Factory name: Centro Fino

Market name: Cancilleres

Dimensions: 50 x 130 mm in length

Strength: Medium to full

Appearance:

A meticulously crafted Habano, wrapped in a smooth, evenly coloured wrapper with a natural, delicate sheen.

First third:

An appealing, creamy, and intense introduction, featuring subtle notes of wood and honey, complemented by an elegant and well-balanced aroma.

Second third:

The profile deepens with delicate spicy notes and subtle hints of leather, reaching a moment where the medium-to-strong strength of the blend is most perceptible.

Final third:

Consistent and elegant, delivering a refined and lingering finish.

Smoking time: This vitola offers a satisfying experience, lasting approximately 45 - 60 minutes.

*P.A.O. (Protected Appellations of Origin)

Distributor details:

Kaliman Caribe is the exclusive distributor of prestigious Habanos brands in Bulgaria, Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Georgia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, and North Macedonia.

Over the years, the company has consolidated its leadership in the retail and distribution markets for Habanos, high-end smoking accessories, and gourmet products. It is an authorised representative of La Casa del Habano and Cohiba Atmosphere, and also manages its own brand of tobacco shops, Premium Cigars & Tobacco.

Kaliman Caribe's mission is to promote the culture of Habanos, supported by the Habanos Academy, which provides in-depth knowledge of the history, origins, manufacturing process, tasting, and professionalism of Habanos sommeliers.

For more information, visit www.kalimancaribe.com.

Notes to editors

Please find lifestyle assets HERE and product cut-out assets HERE.

Recommended Retail Price in Bulgaria: EUR 17.90 / cigar, EUR 447.50 / box of 25*

*Prices may vary by market.