SINGAPORE and PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Group is proud to announce the resounding success of the Rise for Khmer, Stand for Peace concert held at Salle Pleyel, Paris. An event that powerfully celebrated Cambodian resilience, culture, and unity. The concert was graciously attended by Her Excellency, Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia, whose presence further underscored the importance of preserving and uplifting Khmer identity and artistic expression.

Since 1991, under the visionary leadership of Chairman Neak Oknha Kith Meng, Royal Group has been more than a business. It is a Cambodian institution — built by Cambodians, for Cambodia — rooted in the belief that the nation's progress must be shared, meaningful, and enduring.

Rise for Khmer, Stand for Peace represents far more than a musical event. it embodies the spirit of the Cambodian story: a nation once challenged, rebuilt through perseverance, and continuing to rise with dignity, humility, and unyielding strength.

Speaking on behalf of the organization, the Royal Group of Companies' representative reinforced the Group's dedication under the leadership of Neak Oknha Kith Meng: "At Royal Group, we believe that unity, compassion, and peace are the foundations of a strong Cambodia. Our investments — from telecom to banking to hospitality — touch millions of Cambodian lives every day. Supporting Khmer arts, both locally and abroad, reflects our dedication to preserving and celebrating what makes us uniquely Cambodian."

The event served as a powerful reminder of the strength of community, particularly during challenging times faced by those living along the border.

Chairman Neak Oknha Kith Meng has mentioned on his current post about this concert that:

"No matter how long the night, the Khmer spirit always reaches for dawn. And when that dawn rises, we rebuild again — not just for ourselves, but for those who come after us. It is not about how high we rise; it is about how many we bring with."

The successful concert was brought together by Khmer Artists Association, under the leadership of Lok Chumteav Neak Oknha Mao Chamnan, President of the Khmer Artists Association, in collaboration with Baramey Productions and Sabay Events Productions, and supported by Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts of Cambodia.