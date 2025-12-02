TAIPEI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to global sustainability trends, Apacer Technology Inc. has unveiled its new ECO Series portable storage products made from fully recycled plastic materials, alongside the AS714 Portable SSD, which combines which delivers mobile-ready convenience with IP65-rated protection. These launches reinforce Apacer's long-term commitment to integrating sustainable design and innovative technology across its product lines.

Apacer CEO CK Chang emphasized that the company has been actively advancing green product design in recent years. "Beyond implementing sustainable actions into our product design , we aim to inspire more consumers to embrace environmental awareness through tangible, eco-conscious products," he said.

According to the OECD's 2022 Global Plastics Outlook report, the world generates approximately 353 million tons of plastic waste each year, with packaging accounting for around 40%. In line with its green product philosophy, Apacer developed the ECO Series, including the AH270 ECO USB Flash Drive and the AC236 ECO Portable Hard Drive – both built with housings made entirely from Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic materials.

The AC236 ECO weighs just 139.5g, about 14% lighter than typical portable HDDs, offering improved portability. It also features smart power management that automatically switches to power-saving mode after ten minutes of inactivity—reducing energy consumption while extending product lifespan.

Apacer also introduces the AS714 Portable SSD, designed for modern mobile users. It features a USB-C connector and a USB-C adapter, enabling convenient plug-and-play use to fit a wide range of on-the-go scenarios. Compatible with Android USB-C mobile phones, iPhone 15 and later models, the AS714 supports ProRes* direct video recording. Its compact all-in-one silicone case silicone case with a built-in lanyard offer safety and easy portability, while IP65 protection and 1000MB/s speeds enable smooth real-time capture and editing.

"At Apacer, we believe progress comes from both responsible design and meaningful innovation," said CK, CEO of Apacer. "The ECO Series reflects our commitment to sustainability, while the AS714 demonstrates how we continue to enhance everyday user experiences."

*iPhone and ProRes are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.