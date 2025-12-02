HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volution is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Jones as Venture Partner, further strengthening the firm's international capabilities and expanding its footprint across the Asia-Pacific region. Mark brings over 25 years of experience in global investment banking, with senior roles in capital markets and strategic advisory across New York, London and Hong Kong.

In his role at Volution, Mark will build on Volution's commitment to building long-term institutional partnerships and supporting its portfolio across Asia-Pacific. Mark will focus on investor engagement across the region, sourcing and evaluating investment opportunities and supporting portfolio companies looking to scale into Asia-Pacific markets. He will also contribute to long-term strategic priorities as Volution explores opportunities to broaden its capital base and fund activity in the region.

James Codling, Managing Partner at Volution, said: "We're delighted to welcome Mark to Volution. His depth of capital markets experience, global relationships and deep understanding of Asia-Pacific will be invaluable as we strengthen our presence in the region. His appointment reinforces our commitment to supporting ambitious companies scaling internationally and building long-term partnerships across Asia-Pacific."

Mark Jones commented: "Volution has already demonstrated best in class returns in a highly competitive and challenging environment for technology focussed VCs in Europe over the last few years. The opportunity for Volution in Asia-Pacific is significant; its strategic focus on the region—combined with a disciplined approach to company-building and long-term value creation—resonates strongly with me. I'm looking forward to working with the team to help scale exceptional businesses into and across Asia-Pacific, and to support the firm's continued growth and capital strategy in the region."

Volution's current $100m fund backs high-growth FinTech, SaaS and AI companies across the UK and Europe with $7.5m – $20.0m in revenue at initial investment. It targets businesses at the forefront of technological trends, using AI, automation and other enabling technologies to drive productivity across capital markets and enterprise. The fund benefits from deep institutional support in Asia-Pacific; notably SBI Investment, one of Japan's most established venture firms, is Volution's Co-GP. This relationship provides a strategic bridge between Europe and Japan for our portfolio companies.

Volution has a proven track record in scaling and exiting technology businesses, with sustained portfolio revenue growth and multiple successful realisations. The team combines capital with strategic and operational expertise to help companies expand internationally and create long-term value.

Volution is a UK based Venture Capital firm backing ambitious Fintech and SaaS businesses, ready to accelerate their growth to Series B and beyond. For more information, please visit: https://volution.vc/