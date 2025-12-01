RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced that it will host the third edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh on 26-27 January 2026.

Centred around the theme "Future in Progress," GLMC 2026 will convene policymakers, business leaders, labor market experts, and representatives from international organizations to shape the future of work. The conference will provide a platform for collaboration and dialogue aimed at developing forward-looking solutions to the world's most pressing workforce and labor challenges.

His Excellency Eng. Ahmad bin Sulaiman AlRajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, said: "We are grateful for the King's honorable patronage of GLMC, which has become a cornerstone of the global labor landscape and a crucial platform for meaningful dialogue on the future of work. This conference reflects the Kingdom's continued commitment to advancing international collaboration and developing innovative solutions that strengthen labor markets and enable workers everywhere. We look forward to welcoming back partners and stakeholders from across the globe to what we know will be a productive, insightful, and impactful gathering."

The third edition will bring together more than 45 international ministers, including for a dedicated Ministerial Roundtable, to advance policy solutions for labor issues globally. The full program features six thematic pillars covering the impact of trade shifts and AI on the workforce, new skills, workers operating in the shadow economy, workforce resilience, and aligning labor markets with human progress. In addition, the conference will introduce several innovative formats this year, including policy 'hackathons' to develop innovative policy solutions; spotlights where speakers present their biggest workforce challenge and boldest policy experiment; and opportunities for academics to select pressing topics for debate and challenge.

In total, there is expected to be over 200 speakers and more than 7,000 attendees participating in over 50 engagements across the program.

Launched in 2023, GLMC has evolved into a year-round global think tank dedicated to advancing research, innovation, and partnerships for the advancement of global labor markets. Through ongoing initiatives such as the Global Labor Market Academy – a partnership between GLMC, the World Bank, and Takamol Holding – GLMC has established itself as a catalyst for action, creating real-world solutions that empower governments, businesses, and workers to shape more sustainable labor systems.