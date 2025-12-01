TAIPEI, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi's government-backed developer Modon announced its official entry into the Taiwan market today at a press conference held at eslite hotel Taipei, unveiling the flagship residential project Muheira II, located in the core area of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) financial district. This marks Modon's first expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, signaling the arrival of Middle Eastern real estate capital in Taiwan and offering local investors a high-growth opportunity backed by a government-owned developer. (Source: TheHubNews)

The event featured presentations by Mr. Mohammed Abdelrazik, Chief Commercial Officer of Modon, and Mr. Kelvin Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Knightsbridge Partners, drawing strong interest from financial and real estate media.

In recent years, Abu Dhabi has accelerated its economic diversification, with non-oil industries now contributing 77% of GDP. Combined with large-scale government investments and the influx of global AI and fintech companies, ADGM has become the fastest-growing international financial center in the Middle East. The continuous inflow of international professionals has pushed residential demand to approximately 6% annual growth, while supply increases only 2.6%, creating long-term structural undersupply and supporting stable price and rental growth.

Beyond its economic rise, Abu Dhabi is widely recognized for its high standard of living, cultural vibrancy, and exceptional safety. According to Numbeo's Global Safety Index, Abu Dhabi has ranked the safest city in the world for eight consecutive years, known for its secure environment and stable social conditions. The city also boasts world-class cultural venues such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, advanced medical and educational systems, efficient transportation, and expansive waterfront recreation areas—making it one of the most desirable international cities for expatriates.

Modon is one of Abu Dhabi's key government-related developers supported by state investment entities, responsible for major urban planning and large-scale development projects across the emirate, including Al Reem Island and Hudayriyat Island. Many of Modon's residential communities have sold out upon launch, underscoring the strong confidence the market places in the developer.

Muheira II—introduced in Taiwan today—is located at the heart of ADGM on Al Reem Island, adjacent to international banks, AI tech firms, and multinational headquarters. The district is also planned as a future high-speed rail hub. Property prices in the area have climbed over 38% this year, reflecting strong appreciation potential. To attract overseas investors, Modon has reserved units at accessible entry prices, beginning at approx. NT$550,000–600,000 per ping, making it one of the most compelling growth-driven investment options in the region.

Abu Dhabi's residential market continues to strengthen, with apartment prices rising 14% annually and villas up 11%. A USD-pegged stable currency, 8–14% rental yields, liberalized foreign ownership policies, and the UAE's golden visa program further position Abu Dhabi as one of the world's top emerging real estate markets for 2025. Unlike Dubai—where developers commonly require 40% payment before assignment—government-backed projects in Abu Dhabi allow assignment after only 20% payment, offering greater flexibility for overseas investors.

To support Taiwanese investors entering the market, Modon provides a comprehensive one-stop international service covering investment consultation, legal assistance, handover, and property management—all designed to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in cross-border real estate investment. Modon views Taiwan as a sophisticated market with strong global awareness and emphasizes that this debut represents an important step toward long-term investment cooperation between Taiwan and Abu Dhabi.

The December 6 and 7 investor briefings in Taichung and Taipei will be hosted by Metaverse Digital, serving as one of the local organizing partners responsible for event execution and on-site consultation. Metaverse Digital will assist Taiwanese investors in obtaining project information and connecting with the international resources offered by Modon and Knightsbridge Partners.

To help Taiwanese investors gain deeper insight into Abu Dhabi's urban development and the investment potential of Muheira II, Modon and Knightsbridge Partners will hold investor briefing sessions on December 6 at The Lin Hotel in Taichung and December 7 at Regent Taipei, offering detailed presentations and one-on-one consultations. Participation is by reservation only.

Article Source：https://www.thehubnews.net/archives/573347