SHANGHAI , Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'Reinventing for Tomorrow', the International Innovation Awards (IIA) 2025 convened leaders and innovators from around the world to celebrate transformative breakthroughs reshaping the future of innovation. Held on 28 November 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, China, the awards ceremony honored outstanding innovations that demonstrate strategic foresight, technological advancement, and sustainable impact.

Since its inception in 2017, Enterprise Asia's Innovation Revolution movement has championed the acceleration of innovation across industries and markets. As a flagship initiative of this movement, the IIA aims to identify and celebrate exemplary innovations, thereby reinforcing the importance of long-term investment in research, development, and transformation. The 2025 edition underscored this commitment by bringing together distinguished organizations from across the global business landscape.

The ceremony commenced with an address by Enterprise Asia President, Richard Tsang, who underscored the role of values-driven innovation. "To reinvent for tomorrow is to embrace change as opportunity, to challenge conventions, and to build with vision and responsibility. For technology, however powerful, must always be guided by human values. Innovation must uplift not only economies, but also societies."

The awards program attracted submissions from more than 20 countries and regions, including Austria, Mainland China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan region, Thailand, U.K., U.A.E., Vietnam and more. Following a stringent evaluation process by an independent judging panel, over 260 applications were assessed across four categories: Product, Service & Solution, Organization & Culture, and Smart City.

Innovative products including 'Dowsil™ 995 Silicone Structural Sealant' by Dow (Shanghai) Holding Co., Ltd. and 'Innovative Split-Unit OTC Hearing Aid (FDA Listed)' by Taiwan's OK Biotech Co., Ltd. were honoured under the Product category. Meanwhile, groundbreaking services and solutions such as 'ABB Accelerator' by Switzerland's ABB Information Systems Ltd and 'From Automation To Intelligence: PwC's Agentic-native Audit Ecosystem' by the U.K.'s PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) received the InnoCube for the Service & Solution category. Transformative initiatives like 'AIA - PBB RCB Tribe - A New Paradigm For Cross - Entity HNW Strategy Execution' by Malaysia's AIA BHD and 'Innovation School' by Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International earned recognition in the Organization & Culture category. Lastly, forward-thinking smart city innovations such as 'The Government Complex' by Thailand's Dhanarak Asset Development Co., Ltd. and 'Intelligent Safety 2.0 For Light Rail' by Hong Kong's MTR Corporation were celebrated under the Smart City category.

Earlier in the day, the International Innovation Summit (IIS) 2025 was held as the official prelude to the awards ceremony. The summit, themed 'Reimagining Intelligent Systems for Sustainable Growth', brought together influential voices in technology and business to discuss how intelligent systems can unlock new pathways for innovation and sustainable value creation. Discussions highlighted emerging trends, industry applications, and collaborative opportunities for shaping a smarter, more inclusive future.

"As we embrace these intelligent systems, we must also reimagine the meaning of growth itself. Growth is no longer about scaling larger or faster; it is about evolving with purpose, agility, and conscience." stated Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn, Chairman of Enterprise Asia, in his opening address.

The summit featured distinguished speakers comprising Ben Cavender, Managing Director, Head Of Strategy of China Market Research Group; Jeff Hou, Director at KPMG in Taiwan; Stephane Monsallier, CEO & Founder of System In Motion; Sarjit Singh, Senior Advisor at Deloitte & Touche Llp; Steven Yates, Director & Global Chief Commercial Officer of Alumni Services; alongside leading industry experts, who offered forward-looking viewpoints on creating enterprises that can withstand disruption through agility, innovation, and sustainability.

The IIS and IIA 2025 are supported by the British Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, British Chamber of Commerce Philippines, International Chamber of Commerce - Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, Shanghai Chamber of Commerce in Xiamen, Singapore-Thai Chamber of Commerce, SingCham Shanghai, and World One Unite. PR Newswire serves as the Official News Release Distribution Partner, while Media Partners include Commercial Times, Dailywire.asia, and SME Magazine.

