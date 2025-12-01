SYDNEY, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FXTRADING.com , a leading global multi-asset broker headquartered in Sydney, today announced the appointment of Adam Robert Phillips as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), marking a significant milestone in the company's strategic expansion.

Adam brings over 25 years of specialized expertise in institutional trading operations, prime brokerage relationships and multi-asset investment management. Throughout his career, he has established and managed over $74 million in institutional mandates in FX and futures under AFSL and CTA designations, executing more than $2 billion monthly through tier-1 prime brokers including UBS, Deutsche Bank, Toronto Dominion Bank and Société Générale.

As Managing Director of Yellowfin Asset Management Pty Ltd, Adam provided sophisticated portfolio and trading solutions for wholesale and institutional clients across foreign exchange, derivatives and securities markets. Earlier, as Managing Director of Blue Fin Capital Pty Ltd, he secured and managed institutional mandates from major global financial institutions including Toronto Dominion Bank, FourWinds Capital Management ($42 million mandate) and Green Cross Capital. His responsibilities spanned prime brokerage setup, portfolio construction, risk management, regulatory compliance and execution of complex strategies across COMEX, CME, LIFFE, EUREX and ICE exchanges.

Adam Phillips, CEO of FXTRADING.com , said:

"I'm honoured to lead FXTRADING.com at this pivotal moment in the company's evolution. The firm's unwavering commitment to integrity, cutting-edge technology and trader success resonates deeply with my vision of building one of the industry's most trusted and performance-driven brokers. Our mission is clear: expand FXTRADING.com 's global footprint while elevating standards in client service, operational transparency and institutional-grade risk management. We will leverage the same rigorous frameworks that earned the confidence of major banks and asset managers to deliver exceptional value to our clients worldwide."

Adam holds a Bachelor of Economics from The University of Sydney and a Graduate Diploma of Applied Finance and Investment from the Financial Services Institute of Australasia (FINSIA). He has been a Registered Representative of the Sydney Futures Exchange, a Principal and Associate Member of the National Futures Association (NFA ID 0421979) and holds a FINRA Series 3 certification. His extensive regulatory experience across ASIC and NFA jurisdictions positions him strongly to lead FXTRADING.com's next phase of growth.

Established in 2014, FXTRADING.com is a trusted global broker offering access to over 500+ financial instruments including Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities and more. Operating under regulatory oversight in multiple jurisdictions, FXTRADING.com provides clients with institutional-grade liquidity, ultra-tight spreads and millisecond execution speeds on platforms such as MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and WebTrader.

Access the Platform Today

Clients can now explore the new website at https://fxtrading.com and log into the enhanced trading portal at https://my.fxtrading.com