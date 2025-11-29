BEIJING, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by the Beijing Municipal Radio and Television Bureau and the Administrative Committee of Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, the 2025 Beijing International Audiovisual Conference was held from November 27 to 28. The conference's annual theme was "GATHER MOMENTUM FOR SYMBIOSIS, PIONEER THE FUTURE OF VISION". Guest representatives from more than twenty countries and regions engaged in discussions on high-quality industry development and international communication cooperation.

The conference featured one opening ceremony and main forum, ten themed forums, and other supporting activities. The opening ceremony and main forum included sessions for achievement announcements and guest speeches.

The opening ceremony announced the Action Plan for Promoting High-Quality Development of the "AI + Audiovisual" Industry in Beijing (2025–2029), which demonstrates Beijing's efforts to promote the AI adoption in the audiovisual industry through strengthened technology R&D, scenario-based applications, and ecosystem development.

The "2025 Funding Projects of the Beijing Radio and Television Online Audiovisual Development Fund" were released, covering seven categories including TV dramas, documentaries, and animated works, with a total of 161 outstanding projects funded.

The Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area presented its initiative to develop a new hub for innovation and growth in the high-tech audiovisual industry, highlighting its achievements in building a full industry-chain ecosystem for the audiovisual sector.

Bank of Beijing released the "Bank of Beijing Financial Service Plan for New Quality Audiovisual Productivity", offering full-cycle financial support for industry development.

The Beijing Big Audiovisual "Jing Langya" Master Studio was launched, showcasing Beijing's progress in building a multi-tier audiovisual talent matrix.

During the guest speech session, Xiong Chengyu shared production and dissemination techniques for online audiovisual products in the AI era; Luc Bénaz discussed prospects for cooperation between the audiovisual industries of China and Africa; Fang Han explained how AI technologies are reshaping the content ecosystem; Li Jiang outlined the trend toward premiumization and global expansion of the micro-drama market; and Yilikhamjiang Ibragimov presented results in China–Kazakhstan dubbing and co-productions, such as Waiting for You in Ili.

The conference also launched a series of featured supporting events, including "AI Animation Creators: How Universities Are Shaping the Future of Chinese Animation", "Hearing the Future: Ultra-HD Podcast Theme Day Activity", "AI Audiovisual Creation Carnival", "'Audiovisual +' Immersive Experience Day".