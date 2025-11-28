HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viettel Software Investment and Technology Co., Ltd., a member of Viettel Group, has recently signed an agreement with Vietnam Airlines to develop a hazardous weather alert and operational support system for aviation operations.

The project is jointly implemented with the goal of strengthening weather monitoring capabilities, enhancing operational efficiency, and reinforcing aviation service safety amid increasingly volatile and extreme weather conditions.

Viettel Software — a leading software technology unit in deploying safety-critical systems — has been selected by Vietnam Airlines as a partner in building a modern weather alert platform. The software platform will be capable of providing hazardous weather alerts, supporting impact assessments across flight phases, and enabling operations teams to quickly access accurate, targeted information. The solution will also be integrated into Vietnam Airlines' existing operational systems, ensuring seamless and efficient real-world deployment.

The partnership between Vietnam Airlines and Viettel Software is expected to accelerate the modernization of aviation operational technology infrastructure, contributing to enhancing Vietnam's aviation safety standards.

In the field of weather alert systems, in addition to its cooperation with Vietnam Airlines, Viettel Software is also expanding strategic collaboration with Weathernews Inc. (WNI) to bring the world's most advanced meteorological technologies into application in Vietnam. WNI is Japan's largest weather service company with global operations and over 50 years of experience providing weather-related risk information to a wide range of industries.

Through this strategic partnership, Viettel Software gains access to world-leading weather technologies, enabling localization and integration into weather alert platforms serving multiple sectors in Vietnam. This marks an important step in Viettel Software's long-term strategy to bring the world's most advanced technologies to Vietnam and master core technologies.

Viettel Software is Viettel Group's core software technology unit, with a team of more than 1,500 experienced engineers, and has been implementing numerous large-scale national projects for banks, ministries, and government agencies. The company has deep expertise across sectors including banking and finance, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and logistics. Viettel Software holds many prestigious international certifications (Microsoft, Azure, VMware, CCP, AWS, etc.), maintains an ISO 9001 quality management system, and embodies Viettel's signature discipline—enabling the creation of flexible, efficient, and sustainable technology solutions.