MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled its next-generation PV plant design platform iSolarDesign during All Energy Australia 2025.

Driven by a dual-core architecture of "Scenario + Computing Power", the platform innovates in scenario adaptability, intelligent design, and collaborative workflows. iSolarDesign delivers optimal system solutions within minutes, providing solar designers and installers with a one-stop smart design experience while helping them accelerate project planning and execution.

Industry-First Full-Scenario Adaptability with Algorithm-Driven Precision

iSolarDesign achieves full-scenario coverage, supporting a flexible mix of PV systems, ESS, and MLPE devices (including micro-inverters, power optimizers, and rapid shutdown devices). Powered by Sungrow's SIFSC swarm intelligence algorithm, the platform draws upon Sungrow's global solar plant projects experience. By integrating multi-dimensional algorithmic models such as power generation simulation, energy storage revenue analysis, and ROI calculation, iSolarDesign can automatically select the most suitable system design solution for each application scenario. It can generate a precisely optimized system design and revenue analysis report within minutes.

Multi-Objective Intelligent Optimization: Instant Optimal Solutions

iSolarDesign pioneers the capability of generating multi-objective optimized solutions for comparison, transforming the "one-size-fits-all" approach into a better practice. Powered by Sungrow's self-developed SSDM (Smart System Design Matrix) algorithm, an industry-leading database, and robust computing power capabilities, the platform can generate multiple optimized solutions within minutes through parallel processing.

Moreover, it integrates global electricity market data to innovate exclusive electricity consumption models, accurately capturing regional energy usage patterns for scenario-specific system configurations.

With one click, users can obtain a range of tailored system proposals - such as optimal DC/AC ratio or maximum economic efficiency according to the project requirements— allowing straightforward comparison of system performance and ROI to enhance both efficiency and quality of decision-making.

Seamless Integration Across the Whole Project Lifecycle: From Design to Delivery

iSolarDesign seamlessly connects every stage of the entire project lifecycle — from design and quotation to construction and O&M — delivering exceptional efficiency for designers, installers, and plant owners.

With iSolarDesign, Sungrow is redefining the future of intelligent solar design - empowering global solar designers and installers to overcome complex project challenges and achieve efficient project delivery. Moving forward, Sungrow will continue driving intelligent innovation in green energy technology, delivering more comprehensive, smarter, and more precise design experiences to users worldwide and injecting robust momentum into the digital development of the global clean energy industry.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2025, Sungrow has installed 870 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

