SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyless, a leading mobility software technology company, announced on November 14 that it has obtained ASPICE Level 2 (CL2) certification, an international automotive software quality assessment standard.

This achievement is particularly meaningful as it demonstrates that the company has secured objective quality reliability by adopting international-standard software development processes from the early development stages, even in an environment that requires rigorous evaluation and verification. In particular, fully covering the design, evaluation, and validation domains within the V-cycle ranging from CL2 SYS 1–5 to SWE 1–6 is the first domestic case in Korea.

ASPICE CL2 is an international certification that validates the systematic and consistent execution of the entire software development lifecycle, including development planning, requirements management, design validation, testing, and verification. It has become an essential qualification when collaborating with global OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

With this certification, Beyless has met all ASPICE assessment criteria across 15 process areas, including MAN, SYS, SWE, and SUP. This confirms that the company has established a structured and repeatable software development process that goes beyond simple feature implementation. Notably, the CL2 assessment was conducted not through traditional document-based reviews, but through an infrastructure integrated with an Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) system. This validates that Beyless has secured a repeatable and sustainable quality management framework and has reached a level capable of meeting the quality demands of global OEMs.

Hyung-Jun Kim, CEO of Beyless, stated, "This certification is an important milestone that demonstrates our capabilities as a global leader in mobility software. Through this achievement, we will further enhance the quality and reliability of our infotainment systems and expand collaboration with global OEMs and Tier-1 partners."

He added, "The ASPICE CL2 certification showcases Beyless's commitment to quality innovation and compliance with international standards. Moving forward, we will pursue mass-production-level certifications and higher capability levels, including CL3 and beyond, to further strengthen our competitiveness in the global market."