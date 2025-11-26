DAEJEON, South Korea, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Innovation Foundation (INNOPOLIS), currently operating the 2025 Global Technology Commercialization Support Program (North America), announces that 2 innovative companies, LEEBIO, and Airlab are chosen for the support program.

This initiative selects innovative technology companies in the fields of machinery, energy, AI/IoT and bio health. The program provides comprehensive consulting support to help these companies apply their technologies and products on a trial basis to local facilities or projects operated by overseas companies and institutions, enabling on-site commercialization.

1. LEEBIO – AI-driven water quality tester

The first company, LEEBIO, announced on the 6th that its next-generation smart water management device, AQUAL Pro S, won the Digital Healthcare Innovation Award at CES 2026. The device introduces AI Predictive Prevention, which analyzes regional and historical water quality data to anticipate potential contamination before it occurs. This allows users to take preventive action rather than respond after issues arise.

AQUAL Pro S also links water quality data with personal health information, offering customized hydration guidance, filter replacement alerts, and health reports—an approach that reframes water monitoring as part of daily wellness, earning strong praise from CES judges.

Ease of use has been enhanced through the integration of optical, turbidity, and electrochemical sensors into a single compact unit, delivering lab-level performance for everyday users.

A major improvement is its bacterial detection time, reduced from the typical 48 hours to about 12 hours using fluorescence-based technology—enabling faster decisions in food, hospitality, and water treatment industries.

The device measures over 20 indicators, including turbidity, TDS, temperature, and bacteria, with real-time results displayed via screen and mobile app.

At CES 2026, LEEBIO will showcase AQUAL Pro S at the K-water Pavilion (Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Hall G — 62833), highlighting its design, sensor system, and interface.

A company spokesperson stated that AQUAL Pro S sets a new benchmark for intelligent water quality management by combining AI-driven prediction with personalized health insights. This CES Innovation Award marks a significant milestone for the company, and they will continue strengthening their leadership in the global WaterTech sector.

Inquiries: LB@leebio.co.kr

Website: www.leebio.co.kr

The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

2. AirLab – Nose Mask Nose Air Clean

Pollen allergies are a growing global concern, affecting over 40 million Americans and hundreds of millions worldwide. Climate change has intensified this issue, especially among children and the elderly, underscoring the urgent need for practical and comfortable respiratory solutions.

The second company, Airlab, and its Nose Mask Nose Air Clean provides an innovative intranasal filtration system that helps users breathe clean air safely and discreetly. The device features a patented woven filter made from 300 strands of hanji (Korean traditional paper) natural fibers, blocking 70% of PM2.5 fine dust, 30–45% of vehicle exhaust gases, and 99.9% of harmful bacteria, including COVID-19. Infused with peppermint or phytoncide, it offers a refreshing and hygienic breathing experience.

The ergonomic, transparent silicone design ensures a natural, barely visible fit, while its reusable frame and replaceable filters make it both economical and sustainable. Designed in multiple sizes and made from eco-friendly materials, the product suits users of all ages and sensitivities.

Supported by patented 3mm automatic weaving technology in Korea, Japan, the U.S., and China, Airlab is expanding this "world's only" filter innovation globally. By enabling comfortable protection against pollen, pollution, and pathogens, Nose Mask Nose Air Clean contributes to healthier, more active lives worldwide.

Inquiries: lhk747@daum.net

Website: https://www.airlab.kr/

If you have any questions about these three energy sector items, please feel free to contact us at the information below:

Email : bsr@bsrkorea.com