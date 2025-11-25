SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurophet (Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim), an artificial intelligence (AI) solution company for brain disorders diagnosis and treatment, announced on 25th that it will collaborate with the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health (The Florey) in Australia on joint research using its brain neurodegeneration imaging analysis software, Neurophet AQUA.

This collaborative study, titled "Enhanced Dementia Diagnosis (EDD) in Australian Memory Clinics," aims to evaluate the utility of blood-based and other biomarkers in the diagnosis and management of Alzheimer's disease in a real-world clinical setting, including Neurophet's AQUA software. Through this initiative, both parties will accelerate their research collaboration to advance high-precision dementia diagnosis leveraging Neurophet AQUA.

Located in Melbourne, Australia, the Florey is the largest brain research center in the Southern Hemisphere, with over 500 researchers and staff. The Florey primarily focuses on studying neurodegenerative diseases that affect cognitive function, as well as depression, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder.

Professor Peter van Wijngaarden, Executive Director and CEO of the Florey and Honorary Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Melbourne, has a strong research interest in biomarkers of neurodegenerative diseases. "We are delighted to announce this research collaboration with Neurophet," said Professor van Wijngaarden. "Through this partnership, we aim to accelerate research toward advanced dementia diagnosis."

Jake Junkil Been, Co-CEO of Neurophet, stated, "Through this joint research collaboration, we plan to drive the global advancement of dementia diagnosis using Neurophet's AI-based brain imaging analysis solutions. We will continue our efforts to clinically validate the effectiveness of biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer's disease."

About Neurophet

Neurophet specializes in developing solutions for diagnosis support, treatment guides, and treatment devices targeting brain disorders based on cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The company was founded in 2016 by Co-CEOs Jake Junkil Been and Donghyeon Kim, who developed the next-generation neuro-navigation system.

Major products include brain MRI analysis software "Neurophet AQUA", PET Image Quantitative Analysis Software "Neurophet SCALE PET", Brain imaging treatment planning software for electric and magnetic brain stimulation "Neurophet tES/TMS LAB", Alzheimer's Disease treatment prescription and monitoring software "Neurophet AQUA AD" for tracking treatment efficacy and side effects, and Multiple Sclerosis image analysis software "Neurophet AQUA MS".

Neurophet has set its top priority to helping patients suffering from brain disorders. Based on expertise in neuroscience, Neurophet will continue to challenge and grow to explore the human brain's health and pioneer solutions for brain diseases with AI technology.