COMEUP 2025 Recode the Future - Officially Launched in Seoul

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS, Minister Sungsook Han) and the Korea Startup Forum (KSF, Chairman Sangwoo Han), co-organize of COMEUP 2025, announced the official launch of this year's global startup festival at the "COMEUP 2025 Media Day" held on Thursday the 20th at the Tipstown Global Startup Center (GSC) in Seoul.

First launched in 2019, COMEUP has evolved into a central platform where stakeholders from the Korean and global startup ecosystems gather to connect and collaborate. In 2024, the event welcomed more than 150 overseas startups from 45 countries — its largest scale to date — solidifying its position as a global innovation festival.

The seventh edition of COMEUP will take place under the slogan "Recode the Future," highlighting the vision of startups redefining the future beyond industrial and national boundaries through technological innovation and entrepreneurial drive. With key themes encompassing Tech, Global, and Entrepreneurship, the festival will feature diverse programs such as conferences, exhibitions, IR pitching, and open innovation sessions. Featured speakers include Tarek Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, Saudi Arabia's national AI company, and Sunghyun Park, CEO of Rebellions.

A major emphasis of COMEUP 2025 is facilitating meaningful collaboration and investment opportunities between Korean startups and global investors and corporations. This year, a broad range of global VCs, CVCs, and accelerators will be invited to provide Korean innovators with expanded access to global capital. Additional support will include pre-arranged and self-matching 1:1 meetings, investor booth operations, and sessions linked to major venture investment briefings.

Global companies and leading Korean corporations will also participate extensively. In the Open Innovation program, 35 companies — including Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai Motor Company, NVIDIA, and NHN — will operate exhibition booths, share success cases of co-innovation with startups, and hold 1:1 collaboration meetings.

International participation will expand significantly this year. Building on the four national pavilions showcased in 2024, COMEUP 2025 will feature seven national pavilions from Saudi Arabia, India, Japan, Canada, and others. New participating countries — including Australia, Angola, and Sierra Leone — will join the festival, engaging in exhibitions, IR pitching, conferences, and networking events.

COMEUP 2025 will also spotlight startups pursuing social impact. A dedicated session will feature three founders — including Jong-kyu Kim, CEO of 60hz — who will share their journeys addressing the climate crisis through innovative technologies. Impact investors such as Sopoong Ventures and the Impact Foundation will operate booths on-site and provide consultations for social venture teams.

Programs designed for students and the general public will be further strengthened. The "COMEUP Docent Tour," led by ecosystem experts, will guide visitors through the festival and deepen understanding of entrepreneurship. The "COMEUP Flea Market" will showcase consumer-facing startup products, enabling visitors to experience and purchase new offerings. On December 12, eight startup teams from six domestic and international universities — including Seoul National University — will present startup ideas and participate in introductory entrepreneurship seminars aimed at nurturing future founders.

A series of side events will also take place inside the venue to enrich the overall experience. These include the opening ceremony of the "OpenData X AI Challenge," which offers AI startups opportunities to test and validate their technologies; the "Challenge! K-Startup 2025 Grand Finale," a joint startup competition hosted by 10 government ministries; and the "2025 K-Startup Grand Challenge Demo Day," showcasing the top foreign startup teams of the year.

Minister Seong-sook Han stated, "From deep-tech innovation that transforms daily life, to global expansion beyond industries and borders, and the entrepreneurial spirit shaping society — COMEUP 2025 will showcase how startups are rewriting the future. We welcome your interest and participation."

COMEUP 2025 is open to anyone interested in the startup ecosystem. Pre-registration is available until December 8 via the official website ( comeup.org ).

comeup.org

https://www.youtube.com/@COMEUP_org