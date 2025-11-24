LEWES, Del., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBy recently announced that its sub-brand HiByDigital has launched an exclusive collaboration with global virtual singer Hatsune Miku, now available on the HiBy Online Store. The collaboration features two products: the HiByDigital M500 music player and the HiByDigital YUME earphones.

HiBy has spent over a decade on developing high-quality portable audio products and is recognized as a leading Chi-Fi brand by global audiophiles. Its EVANGELION collaboration in 2024 achieved strong sales and positive reputations, laying a solid foundation for this Hatsune Miku partnership, which has already sparked a wide discussion among IP fans and audiophiles.

Hatsune Miku, as a world-renowned virtual singer, bridges the real and virtual worlds, and has become an icon of digital music and otaku culture. HiBy has deeply integrated its portable Hi-Fi expertise with the Hatsune Miku IP.

The HiByDigital M500 features the "Summer Breeze" design by the illustrator TID and a deeply customized UI. The system incorporates three custom voice sources of Hatsune Miku, perfectly capturing her iconic vocal characteristics. Powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor and Android 14, the music player ensures a smooth user experience. Dual CS43198 DACs and low-noise op-amps deliver immersive audio quality across all music genres.

The HiByDigital YUME in-ear monitors intergrate Hatsune Miku's signature visual elements into their design. Equipped with 10mm magnesium-aluminum dynamic drivers, they provide exceptional clarity and rich tonal details. Ergonomically designed for long-lasting comfort, the IEMs feature Litz Type 4 coaxial cables and a 4Pin-lock system for maximum compatibility. Tuned specifically for the diverse J-pop and ACG music, they bring Hatsune Miku's vocals to life with delicate, expressive details.

Both collaboration products are now available on the HiBy Online Store. Early bird buyers can enjoy exclusive discounts and gifts, offering fans and music enthusiasts a unique opportunity for collection and immersive listening experiences.