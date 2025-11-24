AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest China's Yunnan province attracted numerous Thais and foreign travelers for its stunning scenery and its rich tapestry of ethnic cultures on Sunday at Thailand's historical city Ayutthaya.

Organized by the Yunnan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, a tourism campaign was held in Thailand's UNESCO World Heritage Site on Nov 23, aiming to attract international visitors and promote a lifestyle integrated with tourism, culture and local life.

The campaign highlighted great diversity of Yunnan's culture and landscapes, particularly the snow mountains in the province, which has elevated its reputation as China's preferred tourism playground in recent years.

With the slogan "So close, yet so stunning — come to Yunnan for snow-capped wonders", the tourism campaign was held following the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, which allowed participants to traverse the historical paths of the ancient capital of Ayutthaya and witnessed a total of about 4,000 participants worldwide.

Organized by China Daily Asia Pacific and the RVi Group, in partnership with the Ayutthaya Government, the Ayutthaya Tourist Business Association and the Ayutthaya Running Club, the marathon this year was held under the theme "Celebrating Thailand–China Friendship Through Sports and Culture" and witnessed more than 3,500 participants.

With Thai passport and registration ticket for the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, tourists can get coupons for traveling to four snow mountains in Yunnan, namely Meili Snow Mountain, Jiaozi Snow Mountain, Shika Snow Mountain and Jade Dragon Snow Mountain. Coupons can be used from Dec 1, 2025 to Jun 30, 2026.

"I've heard about Yunnan from my friends who had been there before. The magnificent natural scenery and culture diversity attract me a lot. It is a surprise to know that Yunnan has so many snow mountains. I'd love to travel there and explore more," said local Thai resident Dolhatai Dechakaisaya.

Dolhatai, 57, started to run about four years ago and has participated full marathon for five times before. She said running makes her healthier, both physically and mentally. Moreover, the sport also helped her to make a lot of new friends who share same passion on running.

Known as the "kingdom of plants and animals" and the "world's garden", Yunnan has taken advantage of its enviable reputation for cultural tourism to draw both domestic and international travelers.

In recent years, the province has prioritized upgrades of its tourism products and service models. The tourism slogan "Yunnan: a many-splendored life" has sparked online discussions. Last year, the province's tourism revenue reached a record 1.14 trillion yuan ($158.7 billion) with more than 6 million times of inbound tourists, according to the provincial department of culture and tourism.