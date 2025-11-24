AYUTTHAYA, Thailand, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Runners worldwide gathered in Thailand's Ayutthaya on Sunday for the Ayutthaya Marathon 2025, launched with a grand cultural ceremony marking 50 years of Sino-Thai diplomatic relations.

Jointly organized by China Daily and the RVi Group, in partnership with the Ayutthaya Government, the Ayutthaya Tourist Business Association and the Ayutthaya Running Club, the event showcased the cultural richness and global significance of the UNESCO World Heritage Site while promoting sports tourism.

This year's race featured four categories — a full marathon, a 21.1-kilometer half-marathon, a 10-kilometer challenge and a 5-kilometer fun run — taking participants past Ayutthaya's most iconic landmarks, including Wat Phra Si Sanphet, Wat Mahathat, Wat Ratchaburana and Wihan Phra Mongkhon Bophit. The start and finish lines were set at the Old Ayutthaya Provincial Hall.

Runners from China, Myanmar, Singapore, the United States and elsewhere took part in the challenge and appreciated the picturesque structures in Ayutthaya, which was founded in 1350 as the second capital of the Siamese Kingdom.

In his opening speech, Chuanin Wongsatitjirakan, governor of Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Province, expressed his pleasure and honor in joining the opening of the marathon, which reflects strong confidence in the province's capacity to host major activities.

"This year, we welcome about 3,500 runners worldwide, and this achievement reinforces Ayutthaya's prominence as a historic city and a UNESCO World Heritage Site," he said.

"We expect the marathon to boost tourism, stimulate the local economy and benefit communities."

Zhou Li, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily, said the media shoulders the responsibility of conserving cultural heritage sites and sustaining the vitality of global treasures by expanding cooperation and integrating the development of culture and tourism.

"The essence of state-to-state relations lies in the affinity between their peoples. On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, we hope the event can bring peoples of both nations even closer at a new historical starting line, embarking on a new journey hand in hand," he said.

Cultural collaboration

This year's marathon carries the theme "Celebrating Thailand-China Friendship Through Sports and Culture", reflecting the enduring partnership between the two countries and the importance of cultural collaboration in strengthening people-to-people ties.

Apart from offering a route steeped in history and cultural significance, the event covered a range of activities celebrating Thai-Chinese friendship, including a tourism campaign organized by China's Yunnan province promoting a lifestyle that blends tourism, culture and local life.

"I'm very excited to join this sport event — the first time for me to take part in a marathon," said Eaindray Phuu, 15, a student from Myanmar who ran the 5 km fun run with her classmates.

She said that about 200 students from her school in Mandalay joined the event to embrace a healthy lifestyle and explore Ayutthaya's historical sites.

"It's so impressive to run through the historical sites before daybreak — a very unique experience. I think running is a healthy lifestyle welcomed by many people," she said.

Noting the event's mascots, an elephant and a giant panda, she expressed a strong willingness to visit China.

"My great-grandparents came from China, but I haven't yet visited the country. I've seen photos of some historical sites in Beijing, and I do hope to visit and see Tian'anmen Square in the near future," she said.