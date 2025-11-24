KARLSKOGA, Sweden, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Impact has been recognized as Flow Plate Manufacturer of the Year in Europe 2025 by the industry publication Energy Tech Review.

The award, based on feedback from European fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers, reflects two key factors: the company's unique and patented Cell Impact Forming™ technology, and its fully integrated production line.

"We have refined the entire process—forming, cutting, welding, and leak testing—over several years, delivering more than 2.5 million flow plates across 80 projects," says Daniel Vallin, CEO of Cell Impact.

Recently, Cell Impact announced a strategic cooperation agreement with German thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, as well as the start of continuous flow plate production for a customer in North America.

"We are optimistic as we lay the foundation for the global energy transition," Daniel Vallin concludes.

About Cell Impact

Cell Impact AB (publ) is a global supplier of advanced flow plates to fuel cell and electrolyzer manufacturers. The company has developed and patented a unique method for high velocity forming, Cell Impact Forming™ which is significantly more scalable and cost-efficient compared to conventional forming methods. Cell Impact Forming is an environmentally friendly forming technology that consumes no water and very little electrical power.

The Cell Impact share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Advisor (CA).

